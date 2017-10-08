Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:51 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Are We Alone in This Universe?

In 1995, Swiss astronomers discovered 51 Pegasi b, an extrasolar planet. Click to view larger
In 1995, Swiss astronomers discovered 51 Pegasi b, an extrasolar planet. (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | October 8, 2017 | 12:30 p.m.

Who among us has never gazed into a starry night sky and wondered, “Are we alone in the universe?”

With the hundreds of billions of stars in just our own Milky Way galaxy — many similar to our own sun — is it not possible that, orbiting nearby, there are planets and, at least on some of them, life?

You may be surprised to learn that these are not questions conjured up by modern astronomers. In fact, they’ve been debated and studied for millennia.

In a letter to Herodotus, the ancient Greek philosopher Epicurus wrote: “There are infinite worlds both like and unlike this world of ours. ... We must believe that in all worlds there are living creatures and plants and other living things we see in this world.”

But it wasn’t until 22 years ago — on Oct. 6, 1995 — that Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz made an announcement that rocked the astronomical community.

They reported that a sun-like star some 50.9 light years away, appeared to be wobbling as if a planet were orbiting nearby and tugging gravitationally on it. Officially named 51 Pegasi b, this world received the unofficial name of “Bellerophon” after the Greek hero who tamed Pegasus, the mythological winged horse.

They calculated that this alien world must have about half the mass of Jupiter, that it orbits its parent star in only 4.2 days, and that it endures a temperature of some 2,200 F. While a few worlds had already been reported to be circling pulsars, astronomers often cite this as the first detection of an extrasolar planet of an ordinary star.

Since that historic day, astronomers have found 3,667 such extrasolar planets in 2,747 systems — many (616) multiple-planet systems — and the spaceborne Kepler Telescope has located nearly 4,496 additional candidates.

But 51 Pegasi, more affectionately known to astronomers as 51 Peg, will always be special, since it was our first.

Not only that: It’s a star that backyard stargazers can see easily from Earth.

This week, go outdoors after dark and look midway up in the eastern sky. There you should spot the four stars making up what astronomers know as the Great Square of Pegasus. With the accompanying map in hand, identify its shape and some of the stars that make it up.

If your sky is dark and relatively free from light pollution, try to spot 51 Peg. It’s located almost midway between the two westernmost stars of the square, and slightly west of the line connecting them.

It’s a faint star, barely visible to the naked eye, but you should have little trouble spotting it with binoculars. Don’t expect to see actual planets, though; that’s a feat beyond even today’s most sophisticated telescopes.

Whether the 51 Peg — or any other extra-solar world — supports life is anyone’s guess. What is clear, though, is that the number of planets where life might exist is growing every day, and the chemistry for life as we know it is found everywhere we look in the universe.

As profound as the question “Are we alone?” is, there are only two answers: Yes or no.

And either is staggering in its implications!

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 