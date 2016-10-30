Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Are You Ready for A Celestial Halloween?

Ancient Celtic and Germanic societies knew seasonal beginnings as “cross-quarter dates.” Click to view larger
Ancient Celtic and Germanic societies knew seasonal beginnings as “cross-quarter dates.” (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | October 30, 2016 | 1:30 p.m.

Ghosts and goblins and ghouls, oh, my!

That’s what many of us will be thinking this week as Halloween arrives and trick-or-treaters pound excitedly on our doors. We see costumes of monsters, superheroes, politicians and singers. But this year, keep track of how many astronomers show up at your house.

If my guess is correct, you won’t see any. Not one Galileo. Not one Sagan. Not even a Mammana, for heaven’s sake!

I’m always amazed by this fact considering that Halloween, believe it or not, has an astronomical origin.

It all comes down to the seasons and our planet’s annual orbit around the sun.

Today, we associate the beginning of each season with the equinoxes and solstices. We recently heard the TV weather reporters explain that autumn began on Sept. 22, the autumnal equinox, when the sun crossed the celestial equator on its way southward.

Soon, we’ll be hearing them say that winter will begin on Dec. 21, the winter solstice, when the sun reaches its southernmost point in the daytime sky and once again begins its northward journey.

We hardly ever think about these details; we just recognize these dates as the beginnings of new seasons, and that’s that. But it wasn’t always this way.

To ancient Germanic and Celtic societies, for example, the equinoxes and solstices marked not the beginning of the seasons but their midpoints. They knew the seasonal beginnings to occur on “cross-quarter” dates, or the points midway between the equinoxes and solstices.

Four cross-quarter dates exist throughout the year, and each has become a minor holiday: Feb. 2 (Groundhog Day), May 1 (May Day), Aug. 1 (Lammas Day) and Oct. 31 (Halloween).

To the Celts, winter began with Halloween, or as they called it “Samhain.” This was summer’s end. It marked the transition between summer and winter, light and dark, life and death.

This was also the Celtic New Year’s Eve, and people celebrated the occasion with a great fire festival to encourage the sun not to vanish. On this frightful evening, people danced around massive bonfires to repel demons but left their doors open in hopes that kind spirits of loved ones might join them around their hearths.

So where did all the costumed ghosts and goblins and ghouls of modern Halloween come in? That originates far back in history as well. It was in later pagan and Christian traditions that people went out in masks and robes this time of year to frighten away evil spirits. Some even traveled from farm to farm, carrying hollow turnips with candles inside and demanding food to honor an old god, Muck Olla.

It’s easy to see how these ancient traditions have influenced our modern customs for the holidays that occur this time of year. So this Halloween, while you’re dressing up in scary outfits or quietly pilfering chocolate bars from your kids’ trick-or-treat bags, think about the celestial origin of this holiday.

You might even consider attending your office Halloween party dressed as an astronomer, though if you should choose me as your subject, be forewarned that you’ll likely send people shrieking out the door!

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 