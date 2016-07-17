Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:21 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Big Moon Rising, Or Is It All an Optical Illusion?

Measure the size of the moon using only your hand! Click to view larger
Measure the size of the moon using only your hand! (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | July 17, 2016 | 12:00 p.m.

There are few things in nature I enjoy more than watching a massive full moon rising over the horizon. This is truly a treat everyone should experience at least once, and when you do you’ll surely raise the same question as every other moon gazer: “Why does the moon appear so large when it’s rising, and smaller when overhead?”

A simple question without a simple answer.

Many believe the Earth’s atmosphere somehow acts like a lens and magnifies the moon’s appearance, but this is just as wrong now as it was when Ptolemy suggested it 20 centuries ago.

More likely is that it’s related to how we humans have evolved to perceive rigid objects appearing near the horizon.

Whatever the cause, try estimating the moon’s size the last time you saw it rising in the east and compare it to a familiar object — say, your hand. For example, hold your little finger at arm’s length and it will subtend to your eye an approximate angle of one degree; your fist also at arm’s length will appear about 10 degrees across.

Unless you know the answer in advance, it’s amazing just how far off your guess will be. This is partly because memory of such things is not reliable, but mostly because you’re trying to “measure” something that isn’t even real. It’s an optical illusion.

So how many degrees across would you estimate the full moon appeared the last time you saw it appearing over the eastern horizon? One? Ten? Twenty? The fact is that the full moon appears only one-half degree across no matter when and where you see it.

Don’t believe it? Well, shortly after sunset on Tuesday, July 19, you’ll have a chance to go out and measure it for yourself.

Hold your hand out at arm’s length and use it to measure the moon’s size. Hold up two fists, or one. Then hold up your little finger.

Surprised to find that the “huge” moon fits neatly behind your little finger? You’re not alone.

I’m still so amazed by its apparent size that I have to measure it every time I see it. What’s even more unbelievable is that it will remain the same size as it rises higher into the sky, regardless that it appears to the eye as though it’s shrinking!

This phenomenon is called the “moon illusion” and really is quite stunning.

To correct the illusion, look at the “large” rising moon through a loose fist — using your fist to block out all but the moon itself. The moon will appear to shrink, proving that the foreground somehow contributes to this bizarre sight.

And for an even more startling demonstration, blink your eyes back and forth — looking through, and then around, your loose fist.

Or, if you don’t mind having your neighbors question your sanity, try this additional demonstration. Turn your back to the rising moon, bend over carefully and view it through your open legs. Now, I admit it looks the same to me (though upside down), but many report the moon appears smaller this way.

Yes, any way you look at it, it really is quite an illusion!

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 