Pixel Tracker

Sunday, February 3 , 2019, 2:47 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Find the Celestial Beehive and Find a Sign of Spring

Castor and Pollux Click to view larger
Find the celestial beehive after dark this week. (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | February 3, 2019 | 1:30 p.m.

Every year around this time, when it seems that wintertime will just never end, I begin looking for signs of springtime.

As a child, I’d spend part of each February day on my knees in my mom’s garden, brushing away the snow in search of green buds that might be poking through the soil. I’m sure the neighbors must have wondered about the curious habits of that goofy kid down the street, but, ahh, when I found those first signs of life, it made all those strange glances worthwhile.

I was absolutely thrilled. The days would soon be growing longer; the temperatures would be rising; and the flowers of springtime were indeed on their way, accompanied by the most amazing of little pollinators: the bees.

If you think bees and springtime come only to our terrestrial environment, think again, for you can easily identify them in the heavens as well.

This week, go outdoors not long after dark, and cast your gaze midway up in the eastern sky. There you’ll find a pair of bright stars named Castor and Pollux that represent the heads of Gemini, the twins. Directly below — much nearer to the horizon — shines the bright star Regulus, part of the constellation Leo, the lion.

Midway between lies the extremely faint constellation Cancer, the crab. And within it — just to the right of a line connecting the twin stars with Regulus — lies a hazy smudge of light known to astronomers as M44.

It wasn’t until the 17th century that astronomers aimed the recently invented telescope in its direction and discovered its true nature. Today, even inexpensive binoculars show it as a beautiful cluster of dozens of stars that give rise to its proper name, the Praesepe or the Beehive, perhaps so named because it appears as a collection of bees swarming around their hive.

If you’ve got a clear, dark sky far from city lights, you’ll find that the Beehive is not that difficult to spot with the unaided eye. If you live in or near a city, however, it might be totally impossible without some optical assistance.

The Beehive has been known to stargazers since at least the time of the Greek writer Aratos in 260 B.C. In 130 B.C., Hipparchus included it in his star catalog and called it “Little Cloud” or “Cloudy Star.” And the 2nd century A.D. astronomer Claudius Ptolemy described it in his famous book Almagest as “The Nebulous Mass in the Breast (of Cancer).”

Interestingly, ancient sky watchers used this cluster to forecast their weather. Philosophers Aratos and Pliny both wrote that when they could see the cluster, the skies would be fair, but when it was invisible, a change in weather was surely on its way.

Today we know that the technique works well because high cirrus clouds that often precede a storm can easily block this cluster from view while leaving the much brighter stars around the sky to shine through unaffected.

If you’re like I am and you have just about had enough of winter, go outside tonight; look skyward; and check out the Beehive. It’s a sure sign that springtime is not that far away.

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 