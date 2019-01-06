Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Sunday, January 6 , 2019, 3:02 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Finding the ‘Dinky Dipper’ in a Star-Crossed Sky

Little Dipper Click to view larger
Find the Dinky Dipper after dark this week. (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | January 6, 2019 | 1:30 p.m.

Pay close attention to your everyday world and you’ll soon realize that we’re surrounded by astronomical words.

Go to the cinema and you may see a film by Orion Pictures, or stay home and watch a video on your Quasar TV.

So much of our popular culture — from Polaris submarines to Beetlejuice, the zany character played by Michael Keaton (inspired by Betelgeuse) — have names that originate in the stars.

Automobile manufacturers particularly like using celestial words to name their cars: Ford Taurus, Saturn, Chevy Nova, Chevy Astro, Mercury, Mitsubishi Eclipse and Subaru.

Subaru? Yes, indeed!

In historical Japanese sky lore, Subaru represents the Pleiades, one of the most noticeable star clusters in the sky. To see this tiny, shimmering cluster — also known as the Seven Sisters — simply go outdoors after dark this week and look high in the eastern sky.

Of course, you can also see the Pleiades in broad daylight. Just wander around any parking lot, and check out the emblems on the front of the cars until you spot it!

In Western culture, the name Pleiades is believed to derive from the Greek word meaning “to sail,” because when the grouping was seen to rise just before the sun, it was a sign of the opening of the navigational season in the Mediterranean world.

In Greek mythology, these stars represented the seven daughters of Atlas and Pleione, who were pursued relentlessly by the great hunter Orion.

Eastern culture, however, saw it quite differently. Much of the Subaru myth arrived in Japan from China, and the term may have Buddhist roots. The word is generally thought to mean “united” or “getting together.”

The Chinese character for Subaru, Kanji, also has connotations of being “bright,” and so the “bright” Subaru stars seem to “get together in one place.”

Over time, the lore was modified for local religious customs, or planting and fishing seasons. For example, in some farming regions, the stars of Subaru were seen as seeds, and their rising with the springtime sun signaled a time for planting. In some coastal areas, Japanese fishermen saw a fish net made of stones and bamboo (Sumaru) and, in a similar way, used the rising and setting of this bright “net” to determine when to cast their own nets into the sea.

As in Western lore, the Japanese often saw seven stars instead of six in Subaru. Travelers to Japan may be familiar with Shichifukujin (“seven lucky gods”), and locals in some areas still call the Pleiades “Shichifukujin.”

Imaginary lines connecting the stars of Subaru enable Japanese stargazers to outline such things as a strainer (Kozaru), a rather square sake cup (Masuboshi) pouring out rice wine and even something resembling a person’s elbow joint (Tsutokkoboshi).

Beginning stargazers looking into that part of the sky today often believe that the stars of the Pleiades form the Little Dipper. Not so, of course. The Little Dipper hangs down from Polaris, the North Star, at this time of year, and is considerably larger than this cluster.

But so many people see a dipper there that I often just refer to the Pleiades as the third and least well-known of the Dippers: the “Dinky Dipper.”

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 