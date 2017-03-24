Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:45 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Finding the Horse and Rider in the Night Sky

Find the horse and rider after dark this week. Click to view larger
Find the horse and rider after dark this week. (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | March 24, 2017 | 12:20 p.m.

We terrestrial stargazers have it easy. We orbit a single star, and we look out at the starry heavens and believe that all stars are like the sun.

In some ways that’s true. All are globes mostly composed of hydrogen that shine by a process of thermonuclear fusion occurring deep within their core. But, as astronomers have learned, that’s where the similarity often ends.

Today we know that stars can be larger or smaller, redder or bluer, or hotter or cooler than the sun. Many stargazers are surprised to learn, however, that between half and three-quarters of all stars are actually part of systems in which two (or sometimes more) stars orbit a common center of gravity.

Even a quick glance around the night sky will reveal many stars that seem to have a companion nearby. More often than not, however, these stars are not physically related; they simply appear close together in the sky. Astronomers know these as double stars.

We can find a classic example of these high in the northern sky after dark, especially with binoculars or a small telescope.

Begin by locating the seven stars that form the bowl and handle of the Big Dipper. Most people believe that the Big Dipper (or the Plough, as the British prefer) is a constellation, but it’s really a group of stars that’s only part of the constellation Ursa Major, the Great Bear. It’s what astronomers call an “asterism,” a group of stars that with enough imagination can appear as a familiar shape.

Whatever we call it, its seven nearly equally bright stars are not easy to miss. They form the shape of a bowl with a bent handle, which currently appears to be standing on its handle in the northeastern sky after dark. And it’s at the bend of the Dipper’s handle that an interesting object resides.

Look here to see whether you can spot a “double” star. These two are known by their proper names: Mizar and its fainter companion Alcor, also called the “horse and rider.”

If you cannot see both stars with just your eyes, aim binoculars in their direction and you should have no trouble at all.

It was the 13th-century Persian writer Zakariya al-Qazwini who wrote, “People tested their eyesight by this star.” The 14th-century Arabian writer El-Firuz Abadi referred to it as Al Sadak (meaning “the test” or “the riddle”).

Seems rather odd, though. Both stars are easily visible to most people today, even in moderately light-polluted regions. Has human eyesight improved that much over the past six or seven centuries? Or has the fainter star Alcor brightened significantly since medieval times? No one knows for sure.

What we do know is that Alcor and Mizar, though they appear close in the sky, are not physically related to each other. The pair is called an “optical double,” or two stars that just happen to appear roughly along the same line of sight.

Mizar, the brighter of the two, is actually part of a physical binary system (two stars that orbit a common center), and you can see its faint companion star with a small or medium-sized telescope.

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 