Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:27 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Go Fishing for Aquatic Constellations This Week

Look for about 15 aquatic constellations in the sky this week. Click to view larger
Look for about 15 aquatic constellations in the sky this week. (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | September 25, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

After the flooding that some of our nation experienced this summer, I almost hesitate to bring this up. But of the 88 constellations that fill our night sky, 15 are somehow associated with water.

Of those 15, several shine in our southern sky after dark this week. To see them, however, you’ll need to retreat to a rural area far from city lights.

One of the largest and most prominent of these is the constellation Aquarius. Look for this relatively faint star grouping high in the southeastern sky late at night this week.

Aquarius forms a small Y-shaped pattern that we know today as the water-bearer or water jar, although sky watchers often depict it as a standing man pouring liquid from a jar. Try to trace that form in the sky, however, and your hair will turn as white as mine.

The figure of Aquarius first appeared on ancient Babylonian stones, but it seems to have represented water in many ancient cultures, including Persia, Israel, Syria, Turkey and Arabia.

Ancient Egyptians, for example, knew it as Monius, who filled his giant urn by descending into the Nile River and causing it to flood each June — when Aquarius appeared to overheat at midnight.

Of course, one would expect that where there’s water, there’s fish. And sure enough, that’s true in the heavens, as well.

A quick glance to the east of Aquarius reveals the constellation Pisces, the fishes that are supposedly tied together with rope. More precisely, though, it should be called the northern fishes because there’s also a constellation of the southern fishes (Piscis Austrinus) just south of Aquarius.

If you thought it was tough to outline the namesake of the northern fishes, get ready for some fun! Fortunately, a bright star named Fomalhaut marks the constellation and makes it much easier to find.

Just below Pisces swims one of the largest creatures in the sea: Cetus, the sea monster or whale. Cetus is said to be the beast that Poseidon sent to plague the king Cepheus when the queen Cassiopeia claimed to rival the Nereids in beauty. He was placed in the heavens to commemorate Poseidon’s heroic deed. With some imagination, one might almost be able to make out the whale’s huge body, and its tail and fluke stretching toward the east.

Pay close attention to the nighttime sky throughout the year and you’ll discover many more of these watery constellations: Delphinus, the dolphin; Dorado, the swordfish; Carina, the ship’s keel; Hydra and Hydrus, the water snakes; Vela, the sails; and many more.

Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere can see some of these constellations in their entirety, and others only partially. From south of the equator, some can be seen entirely. All have rich histories that date back centuries, and often millennia. Their stories are fascinating to learn.

This week is a great time to get outside under a dark sky and begin your search. Without the obscuring light of the moon during early evening hours, you’ll have a wonderful time seeking all the aquatic constellations.

Who knows? Perhaps you’ll even make up a few of your own!

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected]kyscapes.com and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 