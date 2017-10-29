Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:26 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Happy Halloween! But Beware of the Demon Star

View the Demon Star after dark this week. Click to view larger
View the Demon Star after dark this week. (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | October 29, 2017 | 12:30 p.m.

Ghosts and goblins will be out in force as Halloween arrives this week, and in the heavens, a Demon Star will be diabolically shining. Its name is Algol.

To find it at this time of year, go outdoors during the early evening and look low toward the northeast. The accompanying sky map should help you locate it. After the sky becomes dark, you will easily spot the bright star Capella twinkling wildly over the northeastern horizon. Above it lies the famous “W” of Cassiopeia (which is now nearly on its side), and just below, you’ll find Perseus and its bright stars, Mirfak and Algol.

To the writers of classical times, Algol represented the head of the horrible monster Medusa being held by Perseus. Ancient and medieval astrologers considered it the most dangerous star in the heavens.

The Hebrews knew Algol as Rosh haSatan, or Satan’s Head, while the Chinese gave it the gruesome title Tseih She, the Piled-up Corpses.

What modern astronomers find fascinating about Algol is that it does not shine with a steady light; it exhibits a strange variability. Every 2.85739 days, the star dims noticeably for about five hours, remains fainter for a couple more hours and then gradually brightens again.

Algol, also called Beta Persei, is the first discovered example of a class of stars known as eclipsing binaries: two stars orbiting a common center of gravity nearly along the plane of our line of sight. As the one star passes in front of the other, the combined light dims as we on Earth see an eclipse. Even powerful telescopes can detect only one point of light here, attesting to the pair’s great distance of 540 trillion miles, or about 90 light-years.

This coming week, Algol reaches its faintest when stargazers can be watching: at around 4:50 a.m. PDT on Oct. 30; at around 1:38 a.m. PDT on Nov. 2, at about 10:27 p.m. PDT on Nov. 4, and at around 6:16 p.m. PST on Nov. 7. Moonlight will be bright during the early part of this period, so you may find binoculars will help.

If you keep an eye on Algol for a few hours before or after its minimum and compare its brightness to any nearby star whose light shines steadily, you’ll be able to watch it enter or emerge from eclipse. For example, above Algol, the star Almach shines with the same brightness as Algol does at its maximum; below Algol, the star Epsilon Persei is nearly as faint as Algol at its minimum.

By plotting Algol’s brightness over time, astronomers have learned that one of its stars is about three times larger than our sun while the other is only 20 percent larger. As these two stars orbit each other and the fainter one eclipses the brighter, we on Earth see the system’s total light drop by about three times.

In fact, extremely careful observations over the years have shown that there’s actually a third star orbiting this pair every 1.86 years.

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 