Sunday, October 14 , 2018, 2:30 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: It’s a Good Night When Stars Outshine the Sun

Sky Click to view larger
See the sun at night this week (well, sort of). (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | October 14, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.

The stars we see at night are like the sun, astronomers tell us. But just how true is that?

Well, all are thermonuclear furnaces. In most cases, the cores of these stars are packed with hydrogen atoms that, under unimaginably high temperatures and pressures, slam into one another, fuse together and create helium atoms.

In this process, they release a tremendous amount of energy — some of which prevents the star from collapsing upon itself, and some of which leaks out into space as light and heat.

In this way, stars and our sun are similar. But in another, they’re quite different. To illustrate this for yourself, try a thought experiment, or a gedankenexperiment, as Albert Einstein used to call it.

Our brilliant sun lies 93 million miles from us, but imagine how its appearance would change if we could drag it farther away. As it recedes, it would become smaller and dimmer, smaller and dimmer ... until eventually it would look much like the stars we see at night.

Just how far is that? The answer is many trillions of miles.

Suppose you wanted to see how the sun would look against the other stars of the night sky. Well, you can’t, of course, but you can see a star like the sun. Its name is Eta Cassiopeiae, and it lies within the W-shaped star grouping now high in the northeastern sky after dark.

After the moon becomes too bright later this week, you may not be even be able to spot it without binoculars.

Eta Cass, as astronomers know it, lies a mere 114 trillion miles — or about 19.4 light-years — from us. Considering that our Milky Way galaxy spans at least 100,000 light-years, this is a very close neighbor. If it were much farther, we could never see it with the unaided eye.

So why is it so faint compared with most of the other stars in our night sky? Fact is, they’re either larger or more luminous (or both) than our sun.

Take Altair, for example, the southernmost bright star in the large Summer Triangle high overhead after dark. It’s only 98 trillion miles away, and its light takes 16.7 light-years to reach us (we say it’s 16.7 light-years distant). It’s almost twice as large and nearly 11 times more luminous than our sun.

And what about Deneb, on the northeasternmost corner of the Summer Triangle? It lies at least 9,000 trillion miles, or about 1,500 light-years, from us. This is a true supergiant with a diameter more than 100 times greater and a luminosity more than 200,000 times that of our sun.

In fact, virtually all the stars we see at night are larger and more luminous than our sun. That doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of sunlike stars out there. There are plenty! But much like looking around a sandy beach, we easily see the largest rocks and boulders strewn about, not the millions of grains of sand that make up the beach.

So, the next time you gaze skyward on a clear, dark night and marvel at all the suns you see, think about all those you can’t see!

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 