Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:28 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: It’s Time to Get a Sneak Peek at the Summer Sky

Those who are early to rise this week will get a celestial treat. Click to view larger
Those who are early to rise this week will get a celestial treat. (Dennis Mammana illustration / creators.com)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | March 25, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.

Despite living in the Anza-Borrego Desert of Southern California — one of the hottest places on Earth — I long for summertime, not only for its warm (OK, hot!) weather and abundant growth but because its nighttime sky is amazingly rich.

So, it’s usually around March when I begin wandering outdoors before dawn to sneak a peek at what awaits us in the evening sky half a year down the road.

There’s no great mystery about why the early morning sky appears different from that of the evening; our planet rotates on its axis once every day, and as we spin with it, we face outward in different directions at different times.

Tonight we face the stars associated with the Northern Hemisphere winter, toward constellations such as Orion and Taurus shining brightly in the southwestern sky after dark. They are followed closely behind by those of early spring: Cancer, Leo and even the Big Dipper.

By dawn, however, the Earth will have turned us far enough around that those star groupings will be replaced by others — those that make up what we know as the summertime sky.

The true splendor of this part of the heavens can be truly enjoyed only by viewing it from dark rural areas with no light pollution. That’s because its most beautiful feature is the wispy band of the Milky Way, which you’ll see arching low across the sky from northeast to southeast.

Beginning in the northeastern sky, you’ll find the faintest part of the Milky Way passing through the “W” shape of the constellation Cassiopeia, the queen. As you follow it toward the right, you’ll soon encounter three bright stars — Vega, Deneb and Altair — that outline the shape of what Northern Hemisphere stargazers know as the summer triangle. This geometric shape offers a convenient milepost, because the Milky Way passes directly through its center.

Further to the south you’ll see the Milky Way flowing past the celestial arachnid known as Scorpius, aka the Scorpion. Scorpius is one of the few constellations that actually resemble their namesakes, with its claws at the top, its bright reddish-orange star Antares representing its heart, and its long curving tail and stinger, which now, unfortunately, lie just below the horizon.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Milky Way is that it’s not uniform in brightness. It is instead mottled with dark rifts along its entire length. These are known to astronomers as giant molecular clouds, or GMCs, massive globs of interstellar material that stand in stark silhouette against the Milky Way’s brighter stellar band. It is within these GMCs that massive star- and planet-forming birthing areas exist, hidden from eyes not privileged enough to be peering with infrared telescopes.

And this summer, our sky will be graced by three planetary jewels. In the direction of the constellation Libra, look for brilliant Jupiter, while Mars and Saturn now occupy celestial real estate just above the Teapot of Sagittarius.

Now, if you just can’t tear yourself from a warm bed to check out this early morning celestial tapestry, I certainly understand. Simply mark your calendar, because in only a few months, all this will appear above you at a less ungodly hour!

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 