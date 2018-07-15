Sunday, July 15 , 2018, 2:14 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Look for a Stellar Dolphin Frolicking in the Sky Tonight

Delphinus Click to view larger
View the stellar dolphin after dark this week. (Dennis Mammana illustration / creators.com)
By Dennis Mammana | July 15, 2018

One of the tiniest constellations in all the heavens now appears. As small and faint as it is, it’s not all that difficult to locate, and it’s one that I love to share with the public during my stargazing programs.

It’s known as Delphinus, the dolphin.

Stargazers under dark skies far from city lights will have little trouble spotting Delphinus midway up in the eastern sky during July. To find its faint stars among the stellar maze, however, you’ll first need to find the Summer Triangle, and I would hope that regular readers of this column already know how to do this.

After dark at this time of year, go out and gaze midway up in the eastern sky and you’ll see its three stars shining brightly. At the westernmost vertex of the large triangle lies the brightest of the trio: Vega.

Vega, you may recall, is the most prominent star in the constellation Lyra, the harp. The lower right-hand star of the triangle is Altair, which marks the constellation Aquila, the eagle. Completing the figure is Deneb, the faintest of the three stars, which forms the tail of Cygnus, the swan.

If you’re observing under a really dark sky, you’ll easily spot the wispy star clouds and dark rifts of the Milky Way flowing north to south through the middle of the great triangle.

Once you find this handy celestial marker, you should be able to locate Delphinus. Look for five faint stars just below the triangle — four that form an elongated diamond and one that stands alone — and you’ll see the tiny outline of a dolphin leaping from the water toward the north.

The Hindus knew this star grouping as a porpoise; the Arabians knew it as a riding camel; and in early Hebrew tradition, it was sometimes identified with the Great Fish of Jonah. Its four main stars form a grouping that some call Job’s Coffin, though the origin of this name seems lost in history.

Its two main stars, Sualocin and Rotanev, were first mentioned in 1814 in a star catalog published at the observatory in Palermo, Italy. Read backward and these two words form the name Nicolaus Venator, which is the Latin version of the Italian name Niccolò Cacciatore, who was the assistant director of the observatory at the time.

According to one legend, Delphinus is the dolphin that carried the Greek poet Arion safely to shore at Tarentum, allowing him to escape his enemies. The figure of a youth on the dolphin appears on a classic series of silver coins issued at Tarentum in southern Italy around 370 B.C.

Delphinus also appeared prominently on the splendid coins of Syracuse in Sicily, dating from about the fifth century B.C. In fact, the silver coins designed to commemorate the great victory over the Athenians in 413 B.C. have been considered by some to be the most beautiful of all time.

Find the celestial dolphin and you’ll see why it’s been the object of so much admiration through the ages. Delphinus, as tiny and faint as it appears, is truly a beautiful and intriguing sight!

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

