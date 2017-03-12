Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:28 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Look for the Brilliant Stars of the Winter Hexagon

View the Winter Hexagon after dark this week. Click to view larger
View the Winter Hexagon after dark this week. (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | March 12, 2017 | 1:30 p.m.

Spring is about to spring here in the Earth’s Northern Hemisphere. First we start (at least in most of the United States) with a change of time to daylight saving time on March 12 from standard time, followed just eight days later by the official onset of spring.

The sky, of course, reflects these seasonal changes as the stars of springtime begin appearing higher in our eastern sky each night. It’s nice to think of the approach of springtime, but we’re not out of winter just yet. High in our early evening sky remain the brightest stars of the entire year, those of winter.

There we can find the familiar star groupings of Orion, Taurus, Canis Major, Canis Minor, Auriga and Gemini. We’ve certainly talked about them here a bit over the past few months, but sometimes their outlines are not so obvious to beginning stargazers, especially with bright moonlight, as we’ll have during the early part of this week.

So let me introduce you to something that might just be easier to spot. It’s one of the largest and brightest of all asterisms: the Winter Hexagon (aka the Winter Oval).

To find it, head outdoors during the early evening hours this week and look toward the southern sky. You should have no difficulty finding the brilliant bluish-white star Sirius, the brightest in all the heavens. This star is often known as the Dog Star. It is the brightest and one of the nearest of all stars in our sky, and it will form our starting point for outlining the hexagon.

From Sirius, follow a line upward and to the left until you encounter another fairly bright star: Procyon, the brightest star of Canis Minor, the little dog. Then, continue upward toward the two nearly equally bright stars Castor and Pollux. These form the heads of the twins represented in the sky by Gemini. Farther to the right of these two lies another bright one: Capella in Auriga, the charioteer.

From Capella, slide downward and to the right until you encounter the orange star Aldebaran in Taurus. This star represents the fiery red eye of the bull staring angrily toward Orion. Dropping down even farther and to the left, you’ll encounter Rigel in Orion’s knee. We then head back to the left toward Sirius, where our journey began.

Inside the hexagon not all that far from its center, we find another bright star that marks one of the shoulders of Orion, the hunter. This is the red super-giant star known as Betelgeuse, whose name originates from the Arabic language and means “armpit of the giant.”

All totaled, this easy asterism encompasses eight of the 18 brightest stars visible to stargazers in Earth’s Northern Hemisphere. It is one truly great Winter Hexagon!

Once you’ve found this large asterism and you see how easy it is to create our own pictures, perhaps you can begin searching the sky for other shapes — geometrical figures, letters of the alphabet, punctuation marks (Periods don’t count!) and more. You’ll learn the sky more quickly by creating your own asterisms among the stars than depending on ancient figures that don’t even exist.

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 