Pixel Tracker

Sunday, February 10 , 2019, 4:20 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Out of the Shadows Emerges a Simple Method to Measure Heights

Measure heights with shadows after dark this week. Click to view larger
Measure heights with shadows after dark this week. (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | February 10, 2019 | 2:30 p.m.

Though much of the Northern Hemisphere remains quite cold and snowy, spring is definitely on its way. In fact, you’ve probably noticed that the sun climbs higher in our midday sky and our daytime hours are already becoming significantly longer.

Keep an eye out and you’ll find that the sun will continue its daily climb until the first day of summer, when day will be longest, and will stand quite high above the southern horizon at noon. From that day forward, the sun will begin its six-month descent, reaching its lowest elevation of the year once again on the first day of winter.

Astronomers know each of these dates as a solstice, a word that comes from Latin and means “sun stands still.” And it’s true that on those days, the sun does seem to stand still — at least in its oscillation in height above our southern horizon.

The length of shadows cast by the sunlight also appears to change during the year. Around the summer solstice — when the sun appears high in the sky — midday shadows appear quite short, while around the winter solstice — when the sun is rather low — they appear long.

Anyone familiar with basic trigonometry knows we can calculate the height of any object simply by knowing the angle at which sunlight falls on it and the length of the shadow it casts. Now, if the very thought of trigonometry makes your eyes roll back into your head, don’t worry, because Mother Nature has it all worked out for us.

At this time of year, you can do the same thing without knowing a sine from a sign ... at least for a few days.

The reason is twice during the sun’s annual oscillation in the midday sky, it reaches a point 45 degrees above the southern horizon. At those times — and for a few days before and after — an interesting phenomenon takes place: The length of all midday shadows equals the height of the objects that cast them.

The dates on which this happens depend on your location. Sky watchers in Southern California will see this occur during mid-February. In the New York area, it will happen at the end of the first week of March, and in the Midwest around mid-March.

This physical circumstance makes it possible to, without knowing trigonometry, learn the heights of objects too tall to measure directly. For example, suppose you’d like to monitor the growth of a tree in your backyard. Simply measure the length of its noontime shadow along the flat ground on these days each year, and you’ll be able to keep track of its progress.

Click here to look up the maximum midday height the sun reaches at your location via the U.S. Naval Observatory. Simply enter your community and state, along with a range of dates, and you will get a table that shows when the sun transits the midday sky and its height at that moment.When the sun appears 45 degrees above the horizon at its midday transit, that’s your time to do your measurements.

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. The opinions expressed are his own.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 