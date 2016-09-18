Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:31 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Now’s a Good Time to for a Winter Sky Sneak Preview

See wintertime stars before dawn. Click to view larger
See wintertime stars before dawn. (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | September 18, 2016 | 1:30 p.m.

After a long, hot summer, it’s nice to know that the seasons are changing and cooler temperatures are finally on their way. Before we know it, many of us will be whining about the cold, and wishing for the return of summer!

While such frigid conditions are hard to imagine this time of year — after all, the start of our Northern Hemisphere winter is still officially three months away — we can get a sneak preview of the season by gazing skyward. Early morning risers can see the glistening stars of wintertime by heading outdoors a few hours before sunrise.

The brightest star in the northeastern sky is Capella, which sparkles like a jewel in the northwestern vertex of the constellation Auriga. Although Auriga represents a charioteer from ancient mythology, modern stargazers can probably best identify this figure as a pentagon of stars.

Interestingly, the star on the opposite side of the pentagon from Capella, known as      Elnath, is shared with its neighbor constellation Taurus, the bull.

Stargazers with a vivid imagination might be able to connect its stars with lines to create the form of the head and horns of a bull. Look for the bright reddish star Aldebaran that marks the bull’s fiery red eye.

And surrounding Aldebaran is a V-shaped cluster of stars known as the Hyades. In the lore of the ancients, from Greece all the way to China, the Hyades has been associated with wet and stormy weather. Indeed, its name is said to come from an archaic Greek word meaning “to rain.”

Only a mere 150 light-years away, the Hyades forms the nearest open star cluster to Earth, and is thought to be only about 660 million years old. Though it appears that Aldebaran is part of this cluster, it’s actually only an illusion. Aldebaran lies less than half that distance away and appears in the foreground.

Riding on the back of the bull we find the Pleiades, more commonly known as the Seven Sisters. This tiny cluster is less than 400 light-years away and may be between 50 million and 100 million years old — a veritable cosmic youngster.

On a dark night, look carefully at the Pleiades to see how many stars you can count. Most stargazers can count six or seven, though this week the moon might be too bright to see that many.

Below Taurus lies the brightest and most majestic of all constellations: Orion, the hunter, one of the few such groupings that actually resembles its namesake. Its two northernmost stars mark the shoulders of the celestial giant, and its two southernmost form his knees. Across his midsection appear three equally bright stars that trace a straight outline that is his belt.

To the hunter’s left lies Gemini, the twins, marked by the two twin stars Castor and Pollux. And below Orion you’ll find the star Sirius, the brightest of the night sky, twinkling wildly just above the horizon.

Of course, if you’d prefer to sleep in you’ll still be able to see this wonderful sky during evening hours. You’ll just need to be patient for a few more months.

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 