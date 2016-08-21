Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 9:00 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Planetary Sky Show Includes a Glimpse of a Double Planet

View the beautiful celestial sights of Venus, Jupiter and Mercury at dusk this week. Click to view larger
View the beautiful celestial sights of Venus, Jupiter and Mercury at dusk this week. (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | August 21, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

Have you noticed those three bright stars appearing low in the western sky shortly after sunset? Well, I’ve been waiting all summer to tell you about this, because these aren’t stars at all. They’re planets.

Elusive Mercury appears very low in the west this week, and above it appear the two brightest planets, Jupiter and Venus. They're gearing up to put on quite a show for stargazers later this week.

The brighter of the two is Venus, a rocky world that is about the same size as our own Earth and shrouded by highly reflective clouds. The fainter (but still quite bright in its own right) is the gas giant planet Jupiter.

Jupiter and Venus appear to be converging from night to night because they orbit the sun along with our Earth, and our constantly changing viewpoint makes them appear to drift against each other and the more distant and “fixed” stars.

On the evening of Aug. 27, these two will appear remarkably close together, only about 1/10 of a degree apart, and they will form a bright double star in our western sky at dusk. Depending on sky conditions, your location and your vision, you might even need binoculars to see them as two distinct bodies.

This will be a great time to aim a low-powered telescope in their direction, since both will appear in the same field of view. Stargazers will see not only the disk of cloud-covered Venus but also that of Jupiter with its cloud bands and four Galilean moons, which will all appear that night between the two planets. Unfortunately, Jupiter and Venus are so distant right now that they will not appear very large in your eyepiece.

A few evenings later, another solar system body will enter the scene: the moon. On the evening of Sept. 2, Venus will have moved eastward, and the waxing crescent moon — complete with a full disk of Earthshine, light reflecting back onto the lunar dark side from the Earth itself — will appear between the two. You’ll need to get outside about a half-hour after sunset to catch it at its best, though.

Aim binoculars in the direction of the moon-Jupiter pair and you’ll be stunned by how three-dimensional the scene appears. Of course, this is purely an illusion because we’re unable to perceive true depth in the cosmos. But it sure does produce a pretty picture.

And speaking of pretty pictures, this is a great time to try taking photos. You don’t need fancy or expensive equipment; just a camera and tripod will do fine, although a zoom lens would help you produce a larger image.

If you shoot around 20 to 30 minutes after sunset, you can probably trust your camera’s automatic settings. If not, try setting your camera to manual with ISO 100 or 200 and shooting 1/3 of a second or so at f-stop 8. You’ll need to adjust settings as you go, however, since the light changes rapidly at dusk. Don’t be afraid to play around.

Enjoy the planetary sky show, and please email me if you get some nice shots. I’d love to share your success!

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 