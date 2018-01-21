Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:00 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Shadow on the Moon Begins to Emerge

View the shadow on the moon this week. Click to view larger
View the shadow on the moon this week. (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | January 21, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.

During the early morning hours of Jan. 31, night owls and early risers will enjoy a beautiful eclipse of the moon.

The celestial cover-up begins at 3:48 a.m. PST, when the moon’s eastern edge will enter the Earth’s dark inner shadow (the umbra). Sky watchers in the eastern part of North America will see the moon setting during these partial phases.

The moon will continue to dim as it enters deeper into our planet’s shadow until 4:52 a.m. PST, when the moon becomes totally eclipsed.

During totality, the moon will darken and may take on a strange coppery hue. Viewers under a clear sky will see it suspended eerily among the stars of springtime. This coppery color occurs because sunlight passing through our planet’s atmosphere is reddened and bent inward toward the darkened surface of the totally eclipsed moon.

Just how colorful it appears depends on how clear our planet’s atmosphere is at the time; during totality, the moon’s appearance can range from a bright-orange color to practically invisible.

Eclipse watchers in the Midwest will enjoy seeing this reddened moon hanging beautifully in the deep-blue twilight over the western horizon.

An hour and 16 minutes after beginning, the total phase will end. Eclipse watchers in western North America will see this occur at 6:08 a.m. PST, not long before the moon sets.

For another hour or so, the moon will continue drifting out of the Earth’s umbral shadow, until it exits completely at 7:11 a.m. PST.

Unlike an eclipse of the sun, a lunar eclipse is perfectly safe to view without protective filters. All you need is your eyes, but if you have binoculars or a small telescope, you may find viewing to be even more enjoyable.

Of course, you’ll be able to watch the sky show even from under bright city lights, but for a truly special display, venture out under the dark wilderness skies, where you'’ve got a clear view of the western sky. Remember, during totality, the sky will darken and the moon will appear suspended against the countless stars. In fact, with binoculars you will spot the famous Beehive star cluster not far to the eclipsed moon’s right.

To learn more details about how lunar eclipses work, click here for Fred Espenak’s terrific webpage. And if you’d like to try your hand at photographing this celestial spectacle, click here for many more details.

To discover whether anyone in your area might be hosting a free lunar-eclipse viewing party, check with your local planetarium, college or amateur astronomy club.

If clouds should block our view of this total lunar eclipse — or if we just can’t drag ourselves out of bed that morning — we’ll have to wait a while for the next one; it will occur on July 27, 2018, but it will be visible only to those in the world’s Eastern Hemisphere. The next one visible in North America will be on the night of Jan. 20, 2019.

If it’s cloudy where you are, or if you’re in a location where you can’t see it, you can still click here to watch the show live online.

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 