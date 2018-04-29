Dennis Mammana: Stick Your Neck Out to Find the Celestial Giraffe Hidden in the Sky

Astronomy

Every week, I try to write about a feature of the night sky that’s fairly easy for stargazers to spot. Sure, it might take a little effort, but there’s nothing wrong with that. So, this week, I thought I’d offer a bit more of a challenge.

Just after dark this week, there’s a group of stars low in the northwestern sky that most people have never seen; in fact, I’ll bet that even experienced stargazers have neither seen nor heard of it. Its name is Camelopardalis, and it has to rank right up there with the most obscure constellations in all the heavens.

Camelopardalis is named for the giraffe, or the “leopard camel,” as the ancient Greeks knew it. It was probably the 16th-century Dutch theologian, cartographer and astronomer Petrus Plancius who came up with this one, though some suspect it might have been named by German astronomer Jakob Bartsch, who published Plancius’ star maps in a 1624 constellation book.

When the Chinese established their constellations about a millennium earlier, the north celestial pole — the point in the sky about which the entire heavens appear to rotate during the night — lay among the stars of this region. Despite the fact that there was only one faint star at that point, the Chinese — whose culture says that the north star is the residence of the Heavenly Emperor — grandly named this star Tianshu, the Celestial Pivot.

Though Camelopardalis is formed by extremely faint stars, with some imagination — OK, quite a lot of imagination — you might be able to trace a giraffe out of them. To do so, however, you’ll definitely need to get away from the devastating effects of urban light pollution and park yourself under a fairly dark rural sky.

Shortly after dark, face northwest. Next, find Capella, the brilliant sparkling star, also low in the northwest. Capella marks the brightest corner of a stellar pentagon that outlines the constellation of Auriga, the charioteer.

From Capella, cast your gaze toward the right and you should be able to find Polaris, our current North Star. Of course, Polaris is much fainter than Capella, but it forms the end of the Little Dipper’s handle. The stars of the giraffe lie about midway between Capella and Polaris, low in the northwest.

Now appearing right-side up, Camelopardalis can be traced with two stars that mark its legs, four that form its body and two more that mark its long neck and head.

Camelopardalis is one of those star groupings that never appears to rise or set from midnorthern latitudes. As a circumpolar constellation, it’s visible every night to stargazers throughout North America — if you have a very dark sky and a low northern horizon.

The brightest star there — Beta Camelopardalis, as it’s known by astronomers — forms the top of the giraffe’s front leg. It’s a yellow supergiant star some 100 times larger than our own sun, but because of its tremendous distance of 1,700 light-years, it appears rather faint.

Once you find this star, tracking down the others of the celestial giraffe shouldn’t be too tough. I hope you’ll let me know if you find it!

— Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.