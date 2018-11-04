Sunday, November 4 , 2018, 4:20 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: What Time Is It?

By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | November 4, 2018 | 2:35 p.m.

Here we are at that magical time of year when I encounter a surprising number of folks who believe that we “lose an hour” by resetting our clocks from “daylight saving” or “summer” time back to “standard” time.

It’s a ritual many of us go through twice a year, but trust me, folks: It doesn’t change the length of our day by even one second.

This whole business can, however, be quite befuddling, as not everyone observes this change. Perhaps a look at how we measure time would help clear up some of the misconceptions.

We all know that the Earth rotates on its axis and that it’s this rotation that causes the sun to appear to rise in the east, drift across the sky and set in the west. If the sun shines in our sky, it can’t also be in the sky on the other side of the planet.

Modern technology frequently shows this to be true. We can watch a live news report from the Middle East, for example, where the sky is dark, while outside our windows at home it’s broad daylight.

Our measurement of time is maintained by a number of precise atomic clocks around the world, but this wasn’t always so. Back in the 19th century, for example, time was purely a local matter. If you wanted to know what time it was, you’d go to check out the clock on the local church steeple.

If you traveled or communicated across greater distances, you had a serious problem. This wasn’t a big issue for most people back then, but it sure became one as technology improved.

So to help keep schedules straight, the railroads in the United States and Canada split the continent into time zones on Nov. 18, 1883. And though this was an idea not immediately embraced, its practicality soon became clear.

Then came daylight saving time. It was none other than Benjamin Franklin who first conceived of this scheme in a 1784 essay, but more than a century passed before it became reality in the United States.

On March 19, 1918, the United States enacted the Standard Time Act, which not only set time zones across the country, but also established daylight saving time — a concept that still isn’t accepted by all states.

For those who do, however, DST begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

As complex as time seems, to astronomers, it’s relatively straightforward. By convention, we use one time zone — that of Greenwich, England. We call this time Universal Time, or simply UT.

And if you know how many time zones you lie east or west of Greenwich, you can use basic arithmetic to calculate your corresponding local time.

Each zone west of Greenwich represents a time of one hour earlier. Pacific Standard Time, for example, is eight hours behind UT. In other words, UT minus 8 = PST. So if UT is 11 a.m., it’s only 3 a.m on the West Coast — unless, of course, it’s daylight saving time.

So what the heck time is it anyway?

Well, that all depends ...

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 