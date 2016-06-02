Dennis Shaughnessy of Santa Barbara

Posted on June 2, 2016 | 12:58 p.m.

Source: Chris Henson

Dennis Shaughnessy passed away peacefully in the company of his loving family Memorial Day evening.

He was an incredibly committed and respected member of the Santa Barbara community throughout his long and illustrious career in the County Probation Department.

He cared deeply about helping kids and families through mentoring, tutoring and coaching at United Boys & Girls Clubs, Cesar Chavez Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High School. He volunteered for many years at Transition House.

He was also a deeply committed family man and his retirement provided him with his passionate love of the three Gs: granddaughters, golf and the Gauchos.

Dennis is survived by his beloved children: Brendan, Erin (Chris) Henson; precious granddaughters, Chloe and Emma; former wife Gail Shaughnessy; sisters Annita (John) Homilitas, Kathy (Rudy) Luhaney; and many extended family members and friends with whom he was close.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mukul Gupta for 10 years of outstanding care and Visiting Nurse and Hospice, especially his nurse Marcella.

A mass celebrating his life will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, officiated by his dear friend Father Michael Mahoney, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Transition House.