Denny Wayman: ‘Hamilton’ Stages Abusive Leadership as Comedy

In the acclaimed musical, Hamilton, the comic relief is presented by Tony Award-winner Jonathan Groff as King George III.

As is often true of comedy, what is hilarious on stage is devastating in real life. Abusive leaders are often able to mask their cruelty in language and tone that is both disconcerting to those being abused and confusing to the abuser as well.

As King George explains tenderly that he “loves” his “loyal, royal subjects” he plans to remind them of his love by sending a “fully armed battalion” to force them to remain in relationship and under his leadership.

The audiences of Hamilton love the comedic juxtaposition.

Exposing the obvious and not so obvious is the task of the artist, and Lin-Manuel Miranda is a consummate artist. Presenting the life of Alexander Hamilton in a hip-hop musical theater form, Miranda exposes not only Hamilton’s own struggling humanity but exposes the universality of his experience.

This is even true in the comedic trilogy that he writes for King George of England. Although the portrayal of the king as an abusive despot may not be historically accurate, this depiction of an abusive leader is.

Played with a discordant smile and lilting tune, the message is hilarious because it is so sardonic. Proclaiming his love “forever, and ever, and ever,” the musical monarch reveals a twisted and cruel intention to force those under his leadership to take his form of love forever.

This is often the stance of an abusive leader, spouse or lover. The implication that there is no way out of the abuse is central to the power of the abuser.

As already noted, the threat to use force to keep his relationship is stated in two comedic juxtapositions. Both are found in the first song the king sings, “You’ll be Back.”

The first comes at the end of the first verse when he explains, “You’ll be back, soon you’ll see, You’ll remember you belong to me.” This proclamation of ownership is expressed in several ways by the monarch, as a lover, as “your man,” as king, as having fulfilled acts of service for which there is an inferred obligation.

But if that is not convincing, he then says: “Oceans rise, empires fall, we have seen each other through it all, and when push comes to shove, I will send a fully armed battalion to remind you of my love!”

To make the threat more personal he ends the third verse with a similar declaration after having described the colonists as both his favorite and submissive subjects in verse two and declaring he will fight “for your love, for your praise,” then in verse three he says, “So don’t throw away this thing we had, cuz when push comes to shove I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love.”

In the 1980s, researchers developed an Abusive Behavior Inventory. The 30 questions that help unmask the confusing juxtapositions of love and praise with threats and violence provides us with an objective evaluation that is not only dependent on intuitive experience but also external assessment.

Though the inventory is most often used to assess marriage relationships, the use of love language by King George allows the scale to be used in the musical monarch’s threats as well. Of the 30 behaviors, it could be agued that the king’s is identified with at least 20 of the 30.

For example, No. 2 “Tried to keep you from doing something you wanted to do” or No. 4 “Prevent you from having money for your own use” are more systemic to his political and financial control over the colonies.

But No. 6 “Threaten physical harm,” or No. 13 “Says things to scare you” or “Slap,” “Humiliate,” “Use Weapon” etc. (Nos. 14, 15, 20, 24, 28, 29, 30) clearly reflect the king’s threat and then use of force.

But what is comedic about this abuse is the awareness that from the king’s perspective he is only doing what a leader should do, since, after all, “we had an arrangement,” which, from his perspective, included continuing to take his abusive leadership.

When the colonists reject this ongoing injustice, he declares that “you are making me mad.” Blaming the victim as causing the abuser’s anger is central to the manipulation an abusive leader uses. Some abusive leaders even set up the situation in which they have a justification for being mad.

But what is genius about this portrayal is what King George says next. Having attempted to redefine our feelings as sadness, he also prescribes our love and inability to live without him: “Remember, despite our estrangement, I’m your man. You’ll be back, soon you’ll see, you’ll remember you belong to me. You’ll be back, time will tell, you’ll remember that I served you well.”

Often under abusive leadership, both perspective and feelings are redefined in ways that serve the leader and create a sense of hopeless dependency in the abused.

When threatening and redefining does not work, abusive leaders have another tool at their disposal: The twisting of our compassion so that we worry about what will happen to them if we leave. Coming in the third verse of this first song, the monarch declares: “You’ll be back like before I will fight the fight and win the war for your love, for your praise and I’ll love you till my dying days. When you’re gone, I’ll go mad so don’t throw away this thing we had ...”

Then in that moment of appealing to our concern for him and his sanity and praiseworthiness, he explains that if he can’t have us then no one can: “Cuz when push comes to shove I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love.” He then breaks into the lilting, happy chorus that emotionally expresses his chilling combination of love and abuse in a form too warped for words: “Da da da dat da dat da da da da ya da ...”

What is often confusing to a novice under an abusive leader is that logic is not successful. The king says as much in the first two verses as he mocks the assertions that “You say the price of my love’s not a price that you’re willing to pay ...” and, in verse 2, “You say our love is draining and you can’t go on ...”

In both instances, he ignores the truth of the logic and mocks the colonists, saying “You’ll be the one complaining when I am gone.”

The attempt to make sense out of abusive nonsense is a journey many abused people first attempt. Thinking that if a case could clearly be made that this arrangement, or relationship is unjust, then the leader would willingly and even gladly change.

This trust in logic is a misunderstanding in many relationship issues and clearly ineffective with an abuser. The motivation and even pleasure in being abusive is far more complex within the leader than simple logic could dislodge.

This complex and often nonsensical motivation is seen in the second and third songs of the king as he responds to his loss and ridicules the leaders who replace him in the colonies. This is seen in the second song, “What Comes Next.” After lamenting that he has lost and the colonists are no longer “mine to subdue,” he then ridicules their belief in their ability to be self-governing.

Abusive leaders do not empower those within their organization but rather attempt to sow an insecure dependency as though no one but them could ever lead. The monarch mocks, “Well, even despite our estrangement, I’ve got a small query for you: What comes next? You’ve been freed do you know how hard it is to lead? You’re on your own. Awesome. Wow. Do you have a clue what happens now? Oceans rise, empires fall it’s much harder when it’s all your call. All alone, across the sea when your people say they hate you don’t come crawling back to me. You’re on your own.”

Inherent within all leadership responsibilities is a sense of not being qualified. That is often why an inherent ability to take risks is found in leaders since the very act of accepting leadership is taking a risk. An abusive or even unsupportive leader or mentor simply ridicules those under them rather than empowering and trusting them to lead, providing training, counsel and encouragement along the way.

This is also seen when an abusive leader cuts off resources and mentoring needed for successful transitions to the person trying to lead.

The final song continues the same theme as King George ridicules George Washington for stepping down from leadership. It is indicative of the motivation of the king when he quips that he “wasn’t aware that was something a person could do,” perhaps feeling as though he has to lead and is forced into the relationship of authority, revealing his own insecurity?

The shortest of the three songs with the same lilting melody, different from the hip-hop rap of the majority of the musical, the king sings: “They say George Washington’s yielding his power and stepping away. Is that true? I wasn’t aware that was something a person could do. I’m perplexed are they gonna keep on replacing whoever’s in charge? If so, who’s next?”

But he quickly turns back to mocking when he is told that John Adams is to be the next president and he calls him a “little guy” who is going to be “eaten alive”:

“John Adams?! I know him. That can’t be. That’s that little guy who spoke to me all those years ago. What was it, ’85? That poor man, they’re gonna eat him alive! Oceans rise, empires fall next to Washington they all look small. All alone watch them run, they’ll tear each other into pieces, ... this will be fun.”

Abusive leadership both enjoys the conflicts they create as well as attempts to create comparison competition. Here the king compares Washington to all of them, proclaiming “they all look small.” The sardonic, abusive pleasure is full when he ends his chorus laughing derisively at Adams and then ends with the mocking tone of “‘President John Adams.’ Good luck!”

For comic relief to be effective in any work of art it needs to be a true, though perhaps exaggerated portrayal of reality. Because of the powerful drama and deep regrets and sorrows in Hamilton’s life, to have the King of England portrayed as an abusive leader works well.

We laugh as he declares his intentions to destroy the colonists but only because we have all seen such leaders at work and know painfully the destruction they leave in their wake with their twisted perspectives of love.

— Denny Wayman is the retired pastor of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, lead superintendent of Free Methodist Church in Southern California and holds a doctorate in pastoral counseling. The opinions expressed are his own.