Departing Head of School David O’Neil to Speak at Providence Commencement

Providence announces the graduation of the Class of 2014. Commencement exercises take place at 4 p.m. this Friday, June 6, at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Road.

This is the first graduation ceremony for the new school, Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School, formed by the merger of Providence Hall (grades 7 through 12) and Santa Barbara Christian School (kindergarten through eighth grade) last summer.

David O’Neil, head of school (9-12), will give the commencement address. O’Neil’s address will be his parting words not only to this year’s class of 16 seniors, but to the Providence community as a whole, as he is moving on to open a new school in Orange County.

All the members of the Class of 2014 have been accepted to four-year colleges and universities, including UC-Berkeley, the University of Notre Dame, Loyala Marymount University, Pratt Institute, Chapman University, Howard University, Texas Christian University, Westmont College, Biola University, Gordon College, Azusa Pacific University, Point Loma, Cal Baptist, and international universities in Canada, Italy and Scotland.

O’Neil remarks on his gratitude for this class, commending them for their “passion for service to each other and their community.”

Besides being active participants in sports, arts and student life, these students have dedicated themselves to their studies: “Six will graduate with summa cum laude honors for earning grade point averages above 3.9,” reports academic dean Tim Loomer. “Five more will graduate with magna cum laude honors for earning a grade point average above 3.6.”

— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.