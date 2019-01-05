Depleted Bishop Diego Girls Drop Finale at Avalon Classic

Girls Basketball

Julia De la Cruz scored 16 points for depleted Bishop Diego girls basketball team in a 47-35 loss to host Avalon on Saturday in the finale of the Avalon Classic on Catalina Island.

"We suited only seven players again today, but Ashlyn Oxton and Britney Perez made a difference in the starting lineup," said coach Jeff Burich.

The Cardinals were down by five late in the fourth quarter and Taylor Pate had a good look at a three-pointer. The shot didn't fall and Avalon came back and knocked down a three.

"That was a back breaker," said Burich.

Pate finished with seven points.

De La Cruz was named to the all-tournament team.

Bishop Diego (5-9) returns to the mainland and plays La Reina in a Frontier League game on Tuesday at home.