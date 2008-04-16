Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:17 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Depleted Chargers Squad Falls to Cate

Kevin Cheng earns No. 9 national ranking on Prince Hot 100 List.

By Liz Frech | April 16, 2008 | 7:41 p.m.

Missing starters Kevin Cheng, Sasha Gryaznov, Robert Kim and Joseph McDaniel on Wednesday, Dos Pueblos traveled to Cate School and fell to the Condor League leader, 7-11.

Cheng, meanwhile, a senior and Dos Pueblos’ No. 1 singles player, has earned a No. 9 ranking in the April edition of the Prince Hot 100 List. Each month, the Prince 100 salutes the 100 boys and girls in grades six-12 who have most improved their rankings.

The outcome of Wednesday’s match on Cate Mesa was not determined until the third round, as the Chargers tied the Rams for the first two rounds. In addition, the Chargers got to practice their tiebreakers as three sets went the distance. Justin Kautz and John Kim, as well as Richard Cheng, battled hard in those long sets.

Dos Pueblos won five sets in singles, thanks to Cheng, Christian Edstrom and Malcolm Sutton, and two sets in dubs, thanks to Isaiah Lin and Ryan Zmolek, as well as Andy Silverstein and Eric Zmolek.

With the loss, Dos Pueblos fell to 10-7 overall, 6-1 in Channel League play. Cate improved to 7-2, 5-0. Next up for the Chargers is a home match against Bakersfield on Saturday.

Go Chargers!

Box Scores:

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Christian Edstrom 2-1
Richard Cheng 2-1
Malcolm Sutton 1-2

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
John Kim / Justin Kautz 0-3
Isaiah Lin / Ryan Zmolek 1-1
Gabe Li / Sean Simpson 0-1
Andy Silverstein / Eric Zmolek 1-2

Cate Singles:
Max Sabel 3-0
Geoffrey Mak 1-2
Cam Seo 0-3

Cate Doubles:
Brian Park / Wyatt Geiger 3-0
Mark Mullan / Rohit Goswamy 3-0
Connor Lemos / Gregory Mak 1-2

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

