Depleted Santa Barbara Gives Newbury Park a Battle in 3-1 Setback

Boys Volleyball

Newbury Park topped visiting Santa Barbara High 3-1 (25-17, 26-28, 25-18, 25-21) on Tuesday night in a non-league boys volleyball match.



"It was a tough four-game match," said SBHS coach Chad Arneson. "The boys battled and never backed down considering we were down two players from the state basketball playoffs. "We ran a 6-2 offense with Henry Haber picking up 19 assists and 4 kills and Peter Tebbe dishing out 12 assists."



Sam Meister led the Dons with 10 kills and two blocks. Riley Roach added 10 kills and seven digs.



"Riley continues to shine and show that he’s one of our better hitters on the outside," stated Arneson. "His consistent play and leadership on the court helped us play together as a team and we never quit. Matt Suh passed nails and he had some clutch digs in Game 2 to help us win one of the games. Matt Suh passed for a 2.86 average and had 16 digs. He’s one of the best liberos I’ve had in a long time at SBHS.

"We lost the 3rd game 25-18 and I was hoping we would be more consistent considering we won Game 2. Kylan O’Connor had 8 kills on 13 attempts in the middle. Ben Sherman stepped it up in the middle and had some nice plays tonight. It's a tough loss but I was pleased with our overall effort."



The Dons will host Mira Costa on Friday night.