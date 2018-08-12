Sunday, August 12 , 2018, 9:50 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Depot Days Brings Out the Train Buffs in Benefit for South Coast Railroad Museum

Crowd of more than 500 is all aboard for annual celebration of Goleta’s railway history — or just tickets to take a miniature ride

Train
Visitors enjoy the South Coast Railroad Museum’s annual Depot Days celebration, a benefit for the museum and the historic Goleta Depot. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 12, 2018 | 6:42 p.m.

Three-year-old Hudson Hayes loves trains, so Sunday’s 36th Depot Days celebration at the historic South Coast Railroad Museum in Goleta was the ideal event for a warm summer’s day.

It was the first time Hudson, and his mother, Gabby Morse-Hayes, had attended the festival.

“He’s a little train-obsessed, so this is the perfect Sunday afternoon for him,” Morse-Hayes said of her son.

They rode the Goleta Short Line, the miniature train traveling around the property, and played with miniature-sized toy trains on a wooden table.

“It was really smooth,” Morse-Hayes said of the short ride. “Hudson loved it.”

The next attraction on their agenda was possibly riding an old rail inspection car, also known as a “speeder,” that was formerly used on the Ventura County Railway.

More than 500 visitors turned out for the event hosted on the museum grounds at 300 N. Los Carneros Road. The two-day celebration and fundraiser, which ended Sunday afternoon, commemorates the preservation of the Goleta Depot.

Guests on Sunday could also visit the depot’s upstairs living area, where the train station agents and families for the Southern Pacific Railroad once lived.

“I love to see the families come and enjoy what is really Americana,” Steve Wagner, South Coast Railroad Museum board president, told Noozhawk. “There’s something for the whole family. I love to see the smiles.”

The annual gathering offering miniature train rides, operating model train railroad displays, exhibits, live music, antique toy trains and train whistles, and a silent auction to benefit the museum.

Train
Rides on the Goleta Short Line, the miniature train traveling around the South Coast Railroad Museum property, were a big hit. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The nonprofit museum is hoping to raise up to $6,000, Wagner said.

“We have great community support, and a great partnership with the City of Goleta,” he said.

The depot was built in 1901 by the Southern Pacific Railroad during completion of the coastal route joining Los Angeles and San Francisco. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The railroad has been important in the Goleta Valley,” Wagner said. “It wasn’t until the railroad that the South Coast began to boom because there wasn’t any way to get the produce to market.”

For 80 years, the Goleta station stood alongside the train tracks at the end of Depot Road. By 1973, Wagner said, the Southern Pacific had stopped using the Goleta Depot for freight and passenger service.

Depot Days salutes the preservation of the railroad station building, a historical landmark that was moved in 1981 to its current home near Stow House to save it from demolition.

“The community came together and said ‘this is too cool of a thing to lose, so let’s relocate it,’” Wagner said. “They literally cut it in half, put it on a truck bed and moved it.”

The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and is closed Monday through Thursday.

Click here for more information about the South Coast Railroad Museum, or click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

