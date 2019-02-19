Pixel Tracker

Tennis

Depth is Key in San Marcos Tennis Victory at Arroyo Grande

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 19, 2019 | 6:46 p.m.

San Marcos spoiled Arroyo Grande's boys tennis opener, taking a 6-3 victory in a college format match at the CIF Central Section school.

"Our depth was the biggest factor in our win today," coach Jarrod Bradley.

Dominik Stefanov won at No. 2 singles,  6-3, 6-2 over Michael Atherton of the Eagles; Daniel Newton rallied for a 2-6, 6-0, 10-6 super tiebreaker victory at No. 3 singles; Alexi Gil won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 4 and Bryan Shott won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5.

"I loved how Dominik, Alexi, and Bryan came out and dictated points from the beginning of the match. It was fun to see Alexi and Bryan play singles well and show off their repertoire of groundstrokes yet also finish at the net," said Bradley. "Daniel orchestrated a convincing comeback against a tricky opponent by hitting more topspin and focusing on placement to the backhand. He's a slow started but he finished strong today in an important set."

Masato Perera and Dominik Stefanov were impressive in doubles, beating Sam Ashbrook and Atherton, 6-1, 6-1.

"Masa and Dom were nearly flawless against two accomplished players. It was textbook doubles," said Bradley.

The Royals host Westlake on Wednesday and travel to Valencia on Thursday.

San Marcos 6, Arroyo Grande 3
Singles:
#1 Sam Ashbrook (AG) d. Masato Perera (SM) 7-5, 6-2
#2 Dominik Stefanov (SM) d. Michael Atherton (AG) 6-3, 6-2
#3 Daniel Newton (SM) d. Joey Kullman (AG) 2-6, 6-0, 10-6
#4 Alexi Gill (SM) d. Dylan Black (AG) 6-4, 6-0
#5 Bryan Shott (SM) d. Ethan Wolfe (AG) 6-1, 6-0
#6 Gavin Silva (AG) d. Jimmy Wimbish (SM) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
#1 Perera/D. Stefanov (SM) d. Ashbrook/Atherton (AG) 6-1, 6-1
#2 Gill/Shott (SM) d. Black/Szbecki (AG) 6-4, 6-1
#3 Silva/Angle (AG) d. Sam Friedman/Ronin Suzuki 6-4, 6-3

