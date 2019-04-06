Pixel Tracker

Tennis

Depth Makes Difference for Dos Pueblos in Win Against Cate

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 6, 2019 | 12:15 a.m.

Pratik Gupta won two sets in singles and Dos Pueblos took six doubles sets to beat Cate 10-8 in a non-league tennis match on Friday.

"We were challenged and stepped up to play in every match with good attitudes, footwork, and shot selection," said DP coach Laura Housinger.

The No. 1 team of Aaron Juan and Alex Oaten rebounded from a tiebreaker loss in their first set and won the next two 6-0, 6-0 to spark the Chargers in doubles. Chris Carlson/Nikhil Gupta and Carlson/Daniel Truong each won a set against the Rams.

Cate's Ethan Ha went 3-0 ( 6-2, 6-0, 6-1) at No. 1 singles and freshman Jinming Wang picked up  7-5 and 6-4 victories.

The Rams No. 1 doubles team of Brad Gordon/ Devin Pai beat DP's No. 1 in a tiebreaker and took the next two sets 6-2, 6-3.

"DP was just too deep of a team for us," Cate coach Jason Ebin said. "We competed great at the No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles, and No. 1 doubles spots, winning  8 of the 9 of those sets, but we really couldn't keep up with them after that."

Cate is 7-5 overall while Dos Pueblos improves to 7-2

Dos Pueblos Results

Singles

Pratik Gupta 2-6, 6-1, 6-2
2. Will Steinberg 1-6, 5-7, 6-4
3. Ryan Belkin 0-6, 4-6, 6-3

Doubles

1. Aaron Juan/Alex Oaten 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-0
2. Chris Schniepp/Hugh Sutherland 3-6, 6-1, 6-1
3. Hayden Carlson/Nikhil Gupta 2-6, 6-1
Sub: Daniel Truong /Hayden Carlson 6-1


 

