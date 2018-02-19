Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Deputies Arrest Attempted Burglary Suspect in Isla Vista

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 19, 2018 | 7:01 p.m.
A burglary suspect was arrested by members of the Isla Vista Foot Patrol over the weekend after he allegedly slashed a window screen.

Authorities took Christian Zanabria, 19, of Isla Vista into custody shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in connection with an attempted break-in on the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive, according to Sgt. John Maxwell of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies contacted Zanabria, he had discarded his backpack, which was located near a ground-level bedroom window, Maxwell said. 

Upon investigation, deputies found the window screen had about a one-foot-wide cut in it.

Zanabria was wearing dark clothing, black gloves and carrying a backpack, Maxwell said. 

Deputies found Zanabria “prowling” in a nearby parking lot between two apartment complexes, he added.

“Isla Vista has experienced a rash of recent burglaries,” Maxwell noted.

Zanabria was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted burglary. His bail was set at $50,000.

To report suspicious activity, residents are asked to contact the sheriff's Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179, or visit the station at 6504 Trigo Road.

Call 805.683.2724 to leave an anonymous tip.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

