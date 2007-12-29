Deputies Arrest Drugstore Burglary Suspect

{mosimage}

Last weekend, a burglary left a drugstore in Santa Ynez lacking pharmaceutical narcotic medications to the tune of $100,000. On Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Santa Ynez man they said was linked to the burglary.



During the early morning hours of Dec. 22, someone broke the front window of the Star Drug Company at 3576 Madera St. and made off with medications from the pharmacy.

After an investigation, sheriff’s deputies arrested Santa Ynez resident William Morrison. Law enforcement officials said Morrison, 26, was in possession of a large quantity of pharmaceutical narcotic medication packaged for sales when he was arrested. A search warrant later served at his residence in the 200 block of White Oak Road uncovered additional pharmaceutical narcotic medications authorities said further linked Morrison to the burglary.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the medications were recovered at the time of Morrison’s arrest and at his residence subsequent to a search warrant. The narcotic medications have an estimated street value of more than $100,000.00 deputies said.



Morrison was booked into the Lompoc City Jail on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of a controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of $500,000.00 bail.