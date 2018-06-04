Deputies Arrest Man Suspected of Making Death Threats

Deputies have arrested a man suspected of making death threats, stalking and violating a domestic-violence restraining order, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

On Wednesday, deputies started investigating a case in which Incio Elijah Gomez, 19, allegedly sent his ex-girlfriend a text message with suicidal threats and a picture of himself holding a handgun.

The woman called Gomez to check on his welfare, and during the conversation, he threatened to shoot and kill law enforcement offices, his ex-girlfriend and her family, and then himself, Sgt. Mark Williams said.

Investigators located Gomez on Thursday, walking in the area of Highway 246 and the Chumash Casino Resort, and took him into custody, Williams said.

Gomez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of making threats, stalking, violating a domestic-violence restraining order and for an active domestic-violence warrant, Williams said.

Bail was set at $150,000.

