Deputies Arrest Three More Students After Altercations at Righetti High School

Calm is restored at the Orcutt campus, where multiple fights led to a lockdown and a total of nine arrests so far

Three more Righetti High School students were arrested Thursday, a day after multiple fights drew dozens of law enforcement officers and led to a lockdown at the Orcutt campus.

The arrests came as a video showing a deputy knocking down a girl who was advancing toward him continued to spark mixed reactions on social media sites.

Classes resumed Thursday morning amid an obvious presence of law enforcement officers, some to keep calm on campus and others investigating the altercations that occurred Wednesday.

Two of the newest arrests occurred just after school resumed Thursday, and the third took place before lunchtime, with the student led to the front of campus and put into a parked Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

A female student was arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer by means of force. A male student was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer. In the afternoon, a female student was arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer.

“The Sheriff’s Office anticipates more arrests to follow as evidence is reviewed and suspects are identified,” officials said in a news release, adding that investigators are reviewing video of the incidents provided by various sources.

The trio joined the six arrested and taken to Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on Wednesday afternoon following a series of altercations — first among students and later pitting students against deputies. Some students threw food and bottles at the adults.

In addition to the officers on campus, deputies and California Highway Patrol officers patrolled the roads around the campus throughout the school day Thursday.

Authorities quickly quelled a mass of students gathering in the main quad area near the end of lunchtime.

Superintendent Mark Richardson said student and staff safety remains the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s number one priority.

“We are not going to tolerate this kind of behavior on campus," Richardson said in a written statement. “Students who participate in this type of behavior will be disciplined up to and including expulsion from campus."

Leaving the campus Thursday, senior Martin Mendoza said one teacher expressed disappointment about the incidents involving Righetti students.

The senior didn’t know what sparked the initial fights that spawned the bigger brawl.

“I think they were just being stupid,” he added.

A video depicting a teen girl knocked to the ground by a uniformed deputy has sparked strong reactions on social media and other websites, with some claiming he acted violently and others saying he was defending himself.

One deputy had what appears to be nacho cheese on the back of his uniform.

Word of the video spread quickly, with students sharing about it upon their release from the lockdown that lasted more than an hour Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Department expects to conduct a standard review of the actions of deputies involved in the incident.

“As is the case with any incident involving use of force, there is a review process. However, at this point, it does appear that the deputy's actions were justified,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Thursday.

In a written statement, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and Righetti officials had a second briefing Thursday with sheriff’s deputies and continue to assist in the investigation.

“The day went smoothly with increased administrative and law enforcement presence,” the district’s statement said.

District officials did not say if other students will face discipline by the school for any actions that didn’t rise to the level of a crime but still violated their rules. A spokesman referred questions to the Sheriff’s Department, who said the school would need to answer that question.

Parents reportedly were updated by Principal Karen Rotondi, and anyone with further questions is urged to contact the high school.

As the altercations occurred Wednesday, some students said they were immediately ordered to their sixth-period class before authorities declared a lockdown and told them to enter the closest classroom.

“Our procedure for a lockdown involves campus notification through the PA (public address system)," the district said. "Students then enter the nearest classrooms. The classrooms are secured and teachers and staff wait for further instructions.”

