Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:37 am | Fog 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Deputies Arrest 2 Suspects After Vehicle Pursuit, Crash

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 23, 2014 | 4:47 p.m.

Catrina Gonzalez
Catrina Gonzalez

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies arrested two people — one of whom is a young woman with outstanding warrants — after a short vehicle pursuit, crash and foot chase in Orcutt early Thursday morning.

Catrina Gonzalez, 18, of Guadalupe was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, hit and run, evading, and resisting an officer, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Gonzalez also had one felony and two misdemeanor outstanding warrants and was booked on those as well, Hoover said.

Alexander Limon, 20, of Santa Maria was arrested on charges of prowling, resisting an officer and possession of burglary tools.

A third person also was involved but fled on foot and has not yet been located.

Gonzalez and Limon's arrests came after midnight on Thursday, when deputies spotted a vehicle speeding southbound in the area of Bradley Road and Clark Avenue and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop.

Gonzalez was allegedly driving the vehicle, and Hoover said the woman refused to pull over and a short pursuit ensued.

Alexander Limon
Alexander Limon

During the pursuit, Gonzalez drove over the front lawn of a residence in the 1000 block of Donald Way and  hit a parked vehicle in a driveway. She then kept on driving and drove onto the lawn of another house before going off a curb at El Portal Street, Hoover said.

The car then stopped and the three occupants inside ran off, after which Gonzalez was reportedly discovered hiding in the bushes across the street and was arrested.

Limon was found hiding in the backyard of a residence, and the third occupant of the vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

Hoover said Limon and Gonzalez are both in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail and are not eligible for bail.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 