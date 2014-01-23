Deputies Arrest 2 Suspects After Vehicle Pursuit, Crash

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies arrested two people — one of whom is a young woman with outstanding warrants — after a short vehicle pursuit, crash and foot chase in Orcutt early Thursday morning.

Catrina Gonzalez, 18, of Guadalupe was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, hit and run, evading, and resisting an officer, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Gonzalez also had one felony and two misdemeanor outstanding warrants and was booked on those as well, Hoover said.

Alexander Limon, 20, of Santa Maria was arrested on charges of prowling, resisting an officer and possession of burglary tools.

A third person also was involved but fled on foot and has not yet been located.

Gonzalez and Limon's arrests came after midnight on Thursday, when deputies spotted a vehicle speeding southbound in the area of Bradley Road and Clark Avenue and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop.

Gonzalez was allegedly driving the vehicle, and Hoover said the woman refused to pull over and a short pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, Gonzalez drove over the front lawn of a residence in the 1000 block of Donald Way and hit a parked vehicle in a driveway. She then kept on driving and drove onto the lawn of another house before going off a curb at El Portal Street, Hoover said.

The car then stopped and the three occupants inside ran off, after which Gonzalez was reportedly discovered hiding in the bushes across the street and was arrested.

Limon was found hiding in the backyard of a residence, and the third occupant of the vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

Hoover said Limon and Gonzalez are both in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail and are not eligible for bail.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.