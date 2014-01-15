Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:20 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Student Arrested on Child Porn, Drug Charges

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 15, 2014 | 2:21 p.m.

Scott Lienhart
Scott Lienhart

Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives have arrested a 19-year-old UCSB student on charges of possession of child pornography, which law enforcement said they found on the student's cell phone after a search warrant was issued.

Scott Lienhart, 19, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of child pornography as well as charges of manufacturing drugs by use of chemical means and possession of a controlled substance.

Lienhart was discovered a week earlier in the backyard of his home, in the 6600 block of Sabado Tarde in Isla Vista, in the process of manufacturing concentrated cannibis, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies had been directed to the home after they attempted to cite one of Lienhart's roommates for being a minor in possession of alcohol on Jan. 8.

The subject had fled, but other Isla Vista residents identified where the man lived, and when deputies arrived at the home, they found Lienhart in the backyard, Hoover said.

Sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant at the residence on Jan. 14, she said, and during the investigation, child pornography was located on Lienhart’s cell phone.

He was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on child pornography charges.

The charges against Lienhart of manufacturing drugs by use of chemical means and possession of a controlled substance have been forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Lienhart was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment, Hoover said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

