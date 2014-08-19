Man Found Dead Near Guadalupe Was Homicide Victim

Victim has been identified as Javier Alcantar Limon, 37, of Santa Maria

A Santa Maria man whose body was found Tuesday near Guadalupe Beach was definitely a homicide victim, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

"I can confirm this is a homicide," sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Noozhawk Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a group of farm workers found the remains of Javier Alcantar Limon, 37, just off the side of West Main Street, west of the city of Guadalupe, Hoover said.

They flagged down a passerby who called 9-1-1.

Detectives were examining what Hoover described as "an active crime scene."

Limon's body, dressed in jeans and a dark shirt, was lying face down about 15 feet off the roadway, next to an irrigation ditch.

"At this point we don't have any suspects," Hoover said.

Hoover said no additional information was being released due to the ongoing investigation.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene

