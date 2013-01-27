Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Deputies Chase Down Isla Vista Burglary Suspect

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 27, 2013 | 2:18 p.m.

Oliver Lim

After a short foot chase, an 18-year-old man was arrested early Sunday for allegedly burglarizing an Isla Vista apartment, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Oliver Lim, a Santa Barbara City College student, was spotted outside the victim’s residence in the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive by Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputies and UCSB police officers who responded to a reported burglary at about 1:15 a.m., said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“Lim fled from officers and deputies, and a short foot pursuit ensued,” she said. “Lim was ultimately caught and detained.”

Hoover said Lim was found to be in possession of stolen property from the residential burglary, as well as unreported vehicle burglaries in the area.

Items recovered included a GPS unit, a Samsung TV monitor, credit cards, electronic devices, cell phones, U.S. currency, prescription medication and checks, she said.

Lim was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, petty theft and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $50,000.

“The Isla Vista Foot Patrol partners with the UCSB Associated Students, local residents and businesses in the “Stop the Burgs” program,” Hoover noted. “The program reminds students and residents to lock their doors/windows and keep their valuables out of plain view. The public is asked to report any suspicious subjects to 9-1-1.”

