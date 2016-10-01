Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:20 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Deputies Converge on Montecito Residence for Kidnapping Scam

Callers claimed family members were being held hostage and demanded ransom, but all individuals apparently safe

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies converged on a Montecito residence Saturday afternoon for what turned out to be a kidnapping scam. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies converged on a Montecito residence Saturday afternoon for what turned out to be a kidnapping scam. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 1, 2016 | 11:39 p.m.

Deputies converged on a Montecito residence Saturday afternoon for what turned out to be a kidnapping scam, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 4:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Tollis Avenue, between Buena Vista and Lilac drives north of East Valley Road, for a possible hostage situation, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelley Hoover said.

She said the U.S. Embassy in Paris had reported that a Montecito woman visiting family in France had been contacted by an unknown caller claiming that her husband and two children were being held hostage.

According to Hoover, the call with a ransom demand apparently came from her husband’s cell phone.

“The wife called the U.S. Embassy in France, which then contacted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office,” she said.

The sheriff’s SWAT team was deployed to the residence, Hoover said, and neighborhood streets were blocked off.

At the same time, she said, the husband received a similar call reporting that his wife was being held hostage for ransom.

“During his attempt to get to the bank to wire money to the caller, he came into contact with a Santa Barbara police officer who then contacted the Sheriff’s Office,” Hoover said.

“It was soon determined that all the family members were accounted for, and that the call was an attempt to extort money from the family.”

The couple’s identities were not released.

The case is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.415. Call 805.681.4171 to leave an anonymous tip.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

SWAT Team members mobilized Saturday for what turned out to be a kidnapping scam at a home on Tollis Avenue in Montecito. Click to view larger
SWAT Team members mobilized Saturday for what turned out to be a kidnapping scam at a home on Tollis Avenue in Montecito. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]awk.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 