Deputies Destroy Marijuana Crop Valued at $12 Million

Some 4,000 plants found at illegal plantation between Lompoc and Buellton

Some 4,000 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $12 million were eradicated Thursday near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The illegal pot plantation was discovered on private land along Santa Rosa Road between Lompoc and Buellton, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"The landowner notified the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office when he discovered that individuals had trespassed onto the property, diverted the livestock water, and that they were illegally growing marijuana," Hoover said, adding that no suspects were observed or located during the course of the operation.

Sheriff's personnel were assisted in the eradication effort by members of the California National Guard.

The case remains under investigation, Hoover said.

