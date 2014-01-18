Two Men, Teen Arrested in Isla Vista Sexual Assault

Two men and a juvenile were arrested early Saturday in the alleged sexual assault of a UC Santa Barbara student in Isla Vista, according to the UCSB Police Department.

At about 1:30 a.m., the 18-year-old woman flagged down a UCSB officer and reported that she had been sexually assaulted 20 minutes earlier in Isla Vista by three men.

This occurred as Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and UCSB police were responding to Sabado Tarde Road and Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista on a report of a theft that had just occurred at a local convenience store, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

They contacted a group that included three young males who were walking in the area and matched the descriptions of the suspects.

One of the subjects, a 15-year-old male from Oxnard, was identified as the person who shoplifted from the store and was arrested, Hoover said.

“About the same time, a citizen flagged down a UCSB officer in the area of Picasso Road and Camino Pescadero to report that he had witnessed a woman being sexually assaulted in the 6500 block of Sabado Tarde,” Hoover said.

“The citizen identified the same suspects who were involved in the petty theft case as being involved with the sexual assault.”

An investigation led to the arrest of Casey Avila, 22, and Charles Dunbar, 18, both of Santa Barbara, on suspicion of “rape in concert,” which is charged when two or more people act together to commit rape and/or other sexual assaults, Hoover said.

The teen, who also was arrested on the same charges, was not named because he is a juvenile, she said.

Hoover said the woman was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released several hours later, Hoover said.

