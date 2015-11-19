Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:28 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Man Found Dead After Day-Long Standoff in Carpinteria

Carpinteria man found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in trailer where he barricaded himself; Authorities deployed tear gas, responded to fire inside the structure

A sheriff’s department investigator steps into the trailer where a dead man was found Thursday following a day-long standoff with law enforcement. The cause of death is unknown.  (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 9:05 p.m. | November 19, 2015 | 11:32 a.m.

A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a trailer Thursday after a day-long standoff with Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies in Carpinteria.

Deputies initially responded to the scene after the report of a stolen vehicle, and spent hours attempting to make contact with the man, who barricaded himself inside a trailer on Ocean View Avenue, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

A crisis-negotiation team was called in, tear gas was deployed, and soon after, fires broke out inside the trailer.

When fire crews responded and put out the blaze, the suspect was found deceased inside with a gunshot wound to the head, apparently self-inflicted, Hoover said.

The man was identified as Kristopher Kump, 31, and authorities said he was found wearing body armor and a bandoleer holding shotgun shells. 

A handgun was found near the body, and additional weapons in the trailer included two shotguns, a military-style rifle with a grenade-launcher attachment, smoke grenades, and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition, Hoover said. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department sent out its special enforcement team and hostage negotiators to a Carpinteria neighbohood during a standoff Thursday. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

"Based on evidence found at the scene, preliminary indications are that Kump ignited a fire and then shot himself in the head." 

At 6:40 a.m., a man reported a truck stolen from his workplace on La Patera Lane in Goleta, and followed the suspected thief, a former employee, to a home on Ocean View Avenue, Hoover said.

The man reported seeing the stolen vehicle parked outside and said Kump had displayed a firearm. 

Deputies responded to the scene and Kump barricaded himself inside a trailer that he rented in the backyard of a single-family home on the 100 block of Ocean View Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect had a working relationship with the man who called in the missing vehicle, Hoover said.

The law enforcement response included the special enforcement team, a K-9 unit, a helicopter from the county Air Support Unit, crisis negotiators, California Highway Patrol officers and more.

A fire broke out after authorities deployed tear gas and called in a crisis negotiation team during an hours-long standoff with a barricaded subject in a trailer in Carpinteria. The man was later found dead inside the trailer. (John Palminteri /KEYT News photo)

“He was given many opportunities to come out,” Hoover said.

"For several hours, sheriff’s deputies attempted to contact Kump and made numerous announcements requesting that he peacefully surrender. Kump did not respond and appeared to be attempting to ignite fires inside the trailer. At several points, smoke was seen coming from the trailer."

Tear gas was thrown into the trailer around 12:40 p.m., and Hoover noted that the substance used was not flammable.

However, a fire broke out inside the trailer about 20 minutes later, and fire crews from the Montecito and the Carpinteria-Summerland districts arrived on scene to put it out.

Sheriff's deputies entered the trailer after the fire was extinguished and found Kump deceased, Hoover said.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing popping sounds after the tear gas was thrown, and Hoover said the noise could have been ammunition going off inside the trailer.

Investigators from the Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Roadways were reopened by 3 p.m. and evacuations of about a dozen homes on Ocean View Avenue were lifted for the area previously cleared out, between Via Real and Serena Avenue. 

Thursday night, authorities said that Kump had been arrested Wednesday night in Carpinteria for possession of a controlled substance for sales.

It's unclear if the incident is at all related to the standoff or the alleged stolen car. 

After the Wednesday arrest, Kump's car was towed, he was transported to County Jail and then, because he needed medical treatment, was taken to the hospital, Hoover said. 

He left the hospital at 2 a.m. Thursday against medical advice, she said. 

Staff writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Authorities deployed tear gas and called in a crisis negotiation team during an hours-long standoff with a barricaded subject in a Carpinteria residence. The man was later found dead inside the trailer. (John Palminteri /KEYT News photo)

