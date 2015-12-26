Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:42 pm | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Deputies Foil Christmas Morning Burglary at Goleta Business

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 26, 2015 | 12:48 p.m.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary early on Christmas Day after Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at Santa Barbara Motorsports in Goleta.

Jason Lee Newton
Glenn Wayne Olson
A sergeant from the Goleta Valley Patrol Bureau discovered two people inside a fenced storage area of the business at 6466 Hollister Ave. the morning of Dec. 25, but the suspects fled, heading in different directions, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Saturday.

Deputies quickly took one man — identified as Glenn Wayne Olson, 46, of Santa Barbara — into custody without incident.

Hoover said the second suspect — identified as Jason Lee Newton, 29, of Santa Barbara — was pursued to a nearby commercial building where he managed to get on the roof.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by UC Santa Barbara police and California Highway Patrol officers, who established a perimeter around the building.

“A property caretaker who lives in the building heard footsteps on the roof and came out to investigate,” Hoover said. “He discovered a nearby storage room was now locked and the lights had been turned off.”

A sheriff’s K9 unit was called in to assist, and Newton soon was discovered hiding under a shelving unit.

He refused to comply with commands to surrender, Hoover said, and was uncooperative, combative and resisted arrest while being taken into custody.

Deputies learned that Newton was wanted on an outstanding warrant and that Olson had three outstanding warrants, Hoover said.

Both were taken to County Jail, where Olson allegedly made several unsuccessful attempts to hide narcotics inside his body, Hoover added.

Deputies found nearly 9 grams of heroin, methamphetamine and prescription opiates packaged for sales in his possession, she said.

Newton was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, trespassing, conspiracy and prowling, in addition to his outstanding warrant.

Olson was arrested on suspicion of burglary, smuggling narcotics into a custodial facility, possession of heroin for sale, possession of methamphetamine, destruction of evidence, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana, in addition to his three outstanding warrants. 

