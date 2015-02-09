Reports of Gunshot Near Ellwood Prompt Search

A man, possibly holding a rifle, was seen in the area, but officials say no suspect was located

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies called off their search of the Ellwood Bluffs area of Goleta on Monday afternoon, following reports of a gunshot heard in the area.

At about 11:35 a.m., the Sheriff's Department reported a gunshot was heard in the area of Phelps Road and Canon Green Drive.

Deputies searched the area by ground and from the air for a possible suspect, but no one was found.

Authorities declared the area safe to enter around 1 p.m.

"A male, possibly holding a rifle, was seen walking south towards the ocean," according to a notification sent out from UCSB on Monday.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark, long-sleeve shirt and dark pants.

"After searching the open areas and pathways, no subject matching the description could be found in the area of Phelps and Canon Green Roads/West Campus," an UCSB alert stated. "There is no further confirmation of a suspect or a gunshot occurring."

People were still being advised to call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.