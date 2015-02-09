Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:26 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Reports of Gunshot Near Ellwood Prompt Search

A man, possibly holding a rifle, was seen in the area, but officials say no suspect was located

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 9, 2015

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies called off their search of the Ellwood Bluffs area of Goleta on Monday afternoon, following reports of a gunshot heard in the area.

At about 11:35 a.m., the Sheriff's Department reported a gunshot was heard in the area of Phelps Road and Canon Green Drive.  

Deputies searched the area by ground and from the air for a possible suspect, but no one was found.

Authorities declared the area safe to enter around 1 p.m. 

"A male, possibly holding a rifle, was seen walking south towards the ocean," according to a notification sent out from UCSB on Monday.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark, long-sleeve shirt and dark pants.

A Santa Barbara County helicopter assisted in the search Monday after a gunshot was reported in the Ellwood Bluffs area of Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

"After searching the open areas and pathways, no subject matching the description could be found in the area of Phelps and Canon Green Roads/West Campus," an UCSB alert stated. "There is no further confirmation of a suspect or a gunshot occurring."

People were still being advised to call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious. 

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

