Reports of Gunshot Near Ellwood Prompt Search

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies called off their search of the Ellwood Bluffs area of Goleta on Monday afternoon, following reports of a gunshot heard in the area.
At about 11:35 a.m., the Sheriff's Department reported a gunshot was heard in the area of Phelps Road and Canon Green Drive.
Deputies searched the area by ground and from the air for a possible suspect, but no one was found.
Authorities declared the area safe to enter around 1 p.m.
"A male, possibly holding a rifle, was seen walking south towards the ocean," according to a notification sent out from UCSB on Monday.
The suspect was described as wearing a dark, long-sleeve shirt and dark pants.
"After searching the open areas and pathways, no subject matching the description could be found in the area of Phelps and Canon Green Roads/West Campus," an UCSB alert stated. "There is no further confirmation of a suspect or a gunshot occurring."
People were still being advised to call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious.
