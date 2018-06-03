Deputies Investigating Stabbing Near Chumash Casino

Deputies responded shortly after midnight Wednesday to a report of a stabbing at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

"Upon their arrival, deputies discovered a victim who had been stabbed several times at a location other than the casino, and had come to the lobby for help," said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The victim, a Nipomo resident whose name was not released, also had his wallet and cell phone stolen, Hoover said.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Hoover said.

Details on his condition were not available Wednesday afternoon.

No suspects have been arrested, and detectives are continuing to investigate the attack, Hoover said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the sheriff's Detectives Bureau in Santa Maria at 805.934.6170 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

