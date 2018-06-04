Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:53 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Deputies Make Prescription-Medication Bust in Isla Vista

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 2, 2013 | 9:51 p.m.

For the second time this week, deputies made an arrest in Isla Vista of someone suspected of selling prescription medications, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Jacob Loureiro

Jacob Loureiro, 23, was taken into custody at about 5 p.m. Friday after a search of his residence in the 6500 block of Seville Road, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

"During a search of the apartment, detectives located evidence establishing that Loureiro was selling several types of prescription medications," she said. "Although Loureiro was prescribed some of the medications, the investigation revealed that he was selling the pills to residents in the Isla Vista community.

"Evidence was also located indicating that Loureiro was selling marijuana."

The search also revealed that Loureiro was in possession of a shotgun, a handgun, a law-enforcement style collapsible baton and brass knuckles, Hoover said.

"Although the shotgun and handgun were lawfully possessed, a request will be made with the District Attorney’s Office to review this case for additional weapons violations based on Loureiro being in possession of a combination of narcotics for sale and firearms," Hoover said.

Loureiro was booked into County Jail on charges of possession for sales of a controlled substance, possession for sales of marijuana, and possession of a deadly weapon, Hoover said.

His bail was set at $30,000.

Earlier this week, two men were arrested in Isla Vista after one of them allegedly sold Xanax pills to an undercover officer. Some 2,300 Xanax pills were seized in that incident.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 