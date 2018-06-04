Deputies Make Prescription-Medication Bust in Isla Vista

For the second time this week, deputies made an arrest in Isla Vista of someone suspected of selling prescription medications, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Jacob Loureiro, 23, was taken into custody at about 5 p.m. Friday after a search of his residence in the 6500 block of Seville Road, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

"During a search of the apartment, detectives located evidence establishing that Loureiro was selling several types of prescription medications," she said. "Although Loureiro was prescribed some of the medications, the investigation revealed that he was selling the pills to residents in the Isla Vista community.

"Evidence was also located indicating that Loureiro was selling marijuana."

The search also revealed that Loureiro was in possession of a shotgun, a handgun, a law-enforcement style collapsible baton and brass knuckles, Hoover said.

"Although the shotgun and handgun were lawfully possessed, a request will be made with the District Attorney’s Office to review this case for additional weapons violations based on Loureiro being in possession of a combination of narcotics for sale and firearms," Hoover said.

Loureiro was booked into County Jail on charges of possession for sales of a controlled substance, possession for sales of marijuana, and possession of a deadly weapon, Hoover said.

His bail was set at $30,000.

Earlier this week, two men were arrested in Isla Vista after one of them allegedly sold Xanax pills to an undercover officer. Some 2,300 Xanax pills were seized in that incident.

