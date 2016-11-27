Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:49 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Deputies Raid Major Cockfight Near Santa Maria; 11 People Cited

Investigators say illegal event was a tournament that included participants from San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles counties as well as local residents

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies found six dead roosters when they raided a cockfight Sunday on a farm near Santa Maria. Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 27, 2016 | 9:59 p.m.

Nearly a dozen people received citations Sunday after Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies raided a large cockfight in progress on a farm east of Santa Maria, authorities said.

At about 10:45 a.m., deputies — assisted by Santa Maria policeCalifornia Highway Patrol and county Animal Services officers — converged on a property in the 3500 block of Telephone Road, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“When law enforcement arrived, they located a large number of vehicles and observed 40 to 50 people under a plastic covering gathered around a 10-by-15-foot ring engaged in an active cockfight,” she said.

“When the crowd of people saw the deputies and officers, they scattered and attempted to flee the scene on foot.”

Eleven people were apprehended and cited for being spectators at a cockfight and for resisting or delaying a peace officer, Hoover said. Several also were cited for possession of cockfighting paraphernalia.

Thanks to an anonymous tip, she said, rural-crimes Detective John McCarthy was able to determine when and where the fight was taking place.

“Because of this anonymous tip we were able to stop this horrific cruelty to animals and apprehend some of those responsible,” McCarthy said.

Investigators determined that the cockfight was a tournament that included participants from San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles counties, in addition to local residents, Hoover said, adding that some of the bets were as high as $12,000.

Fighting knives were among the paraphernalia discovered Sunday when authorities raided a cockfight near Santa Maria. Click to view larger
She said a search of the property turned up six dead roosters, 15-20 live roosters and two injured birds that had to be euthanized.

Also found were cockfighting blades, suture kits, betting slips, a scale and other items related to gambling, Hoover said.

The investigation is ongoing.

“The incident is a reminder that cockfighting is occurring in our county, and citizens are encouraged to report information related to this illegal activity to law enforcement right away,” she said.

Click here to leave an anonymous tip with the Sheriff’s Department​, or call 805.681.4171.

Authorities say as many as 50 people were observed under this plastic covering Sunday, gathered around a 10-by-15-foot ring engaged in an active cockfight. Eleven people received citations. Click to view larger
