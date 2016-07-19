Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:23 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Law Enforcement Determines No Shots Fired in Mission Canyon Incident

Sheriff's deputies, Santa Barbara police responded to report of possible shots fired on Edgemound Drive in the Tunnel Road area

The SBPD Bearcat vehicle and K-9 teams responded to the Edgemound Drive area of Mission Canyon Tuesday after an unsubstantiated report of shots fired.
The SBPD Bearcat vehicle and K-9 teams responded to the Edgemound Drive area of Mission Canyon Tuesday after an unsubstantiated report of shots fired.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 5:15 p.m. | July 19, 2016 | 3:56 p.m.

A large police presence converged on the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara Tuesday afternoon after the report of a disturbance in the street and a possible shooting, but law enforcement determined the report of shots fired was false and unfounded, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and Santa Barbara police responded at about 3:20 p.m. to a home on Edgemound Drive, as the California Highway Patrol provided traffic control and some road closures in the area of Cheltenham Road and Montrose Place off Tunnel Road, according to emergency radio traffic.

A county helicopter, an armored Bearcat SBPD vehicle and K-9 units also responded to the scene.  

"Around 3:20 p.m. we got a call from an individual who claimed he was being shot at," Hoover said.

The man was uninjured and possibly suffering from a mental health issue, she said. 

During the law enforcement response, a emergency notification call went out through the 9-1-1 system to neighbors in the area, telling them about a possible suspect with a gun and advising them to shelter in place. Once deputies determined the report was unfounded, another call went out informing people of that, Hoover said. 

Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Huddle said authorities received calls about a possible fight and disturbance in the street on Edgemound Drive, and a man called in saying he had been shot and injured. 

Sheriff’s deputies and police officers respond to the Mission Canyon area Tuesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Sheriff’s deputies and police officers respond to the Mission Canyon area Tuesday afternoon.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Authorities set up a perimeter and safely made contact with the man, who had no visible injuries and was either under the influence or having some sort of mental, medical emergency, Huddle said. 

"He was speaking about delusions that he had been shot and he had been in an argument," Huddle said. 

Deputies were talking to neighbors and while some mentioned a verbal argument, authorities were not able to ascertain that a shooting happened, he said. 

Streets were reopened and most of the law enforcement presence left the scene by 5 p.m. 

The man was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation and no arrests were made in the incident, Huddle said.

"There's not much going on. One guy was acting irrational," Edgemound Drive resident George McConnell told Noozhawk. "I didn't hear anything besides them talking about guns." 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland reported from the scene.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Sheriff’s deputies and Santa Barbara police converged on Edgemound Drive in the Mission Canyon area Tuesday afternoon after a report of shots fired which was determined to be unfounded. Click to view larger
Sheriff’s deputies and Santa Barbara police converged on Edgemound Drive in the Mission Canyon area Tuesday afternoon after a report of shots fired which was determined to be unfounded.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 