Santa Barbara Law Enforcement Determines No Shots Fired in Mission Canyon Incident

Sheriff's deputies, Santa Barbara police responded to report of possible shots fired on Edgemound Drive in the Tunnel Road area

A large police presence converged on the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara Tuesday afternoon after the report of a disturbance in the street and a possible shooting, but law enforcement determined the report of shots fired was false and unfounded, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and Santa Barbara police responded at about 3:20 p.m. to a home on Edgemound Drive, as the California Highway Patrol provided traffic control and some road closures in the area of Cheltenham Road and Montrose Place off Tunnel Road, according to emergency radio traffic.

A county helicopter, an armored Bearcat SBPD vehicle and K-9 units also responded to the scene.

"Around 3:20 p.m. we got a call from an individual who claimed he was being shot at," Hoover said.

The man was uninjured and possibly suffering from a mental health issue, she said.

During the law enforcement response, a emergency notification call went out through the 9-1-1 system to neighbors in the area, telling them about a possible suspect with a gun and advising them to shelter in place. Once deputies determined the report was unfounded, another call went out informing people of that, Hoover said.

Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Huddle said authorities received calls about a possible fight and disturbance in the street on Edgemound Drive, and a man called in saying he had been shot and injured.

Authorities set up a perimeter and safely made contact with the man, who had no visible injuries and was either under the influence or having some sort of mental, medical emergency, Huddle said.

"He was speaking about delusions that he had been shot and he had been in an argument," Huddle said.

Deputies were talking to neighbors and while some mentioned a verbal argument, authorities were not able to ascertain that a shooting happened, he said.

Streets were reopened and most of the law enforcement presence left the scene by 5 p.m.

The man was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation and no arrests were made in the incident, Huddle said.

"There's not much going on. One guy was acting irrational," Edgemound Drive resident George McConnell told Noozhawk. "I didn't hear anything besides them talking about guns."

