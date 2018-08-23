Thursday, August 23 , 2018, 9:10 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Distraught Woman With Gun Detained After Standoff at Lake Cachuma

Woman reportedly fired shots into the air at Bradbury Dam Observation Point

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:10 p.m. | August 23, 2018 | 4:50 p.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Bradbury Dam Observation Point at Lake Cachuma Thursday afternoon on a report of a possibly suicidal woman with a gun.

The incident began at about 3:45 p.m. with a report of a distraught woman at the observation area, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"A Santa Barbara County Air Support helicopter responded and determined that the distraught female was armed and observed her fire several shots into the air," Hoover said.

Numerous deputies responded, along with personnel from other law-enforcement agencies, to the scene at the west end of Lake Cachuma, where the woman was reported to be down by the shoreline.

She was reportedly on the phone to her therapist and alternately holding and putting down the gun, according to radio traffic.

The road leading into the vista point was blocked off, and the public was advised to avoid the area.

County parks rangers also reportedly directed boaters on the lake away from the area.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the woman was taken into custody without incident, according to radio traffic.

She was being taken by boat to the lake marina, where she was to be examined by AMR paramedics.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Click here for suicide prevention information and resources that are available 24/7.

The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 1.800.273.8255, and the Santa Barbara County 24-hour, toll-free hotline is 1.800.400.1572.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 