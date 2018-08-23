Distraught Woman With Gun Detained After Standoff at Lake Cachuma

Woman reportedly fired shots into the air at Bradbury Dam Observation Point

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Bradbury Dam Observation Point at Lake Cachuma Thursday afternoon on a report of a possibly suicidal woman with a gun.

The incident began at about 3:45 p.m. with a report of a distraught woman at the observation area, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"A Santa Barbara County Air Support helicopter responded and determined that the distraught female was armed and observed her fire several shots into the air," Hoover said.

Numerous deputies responded, along with personnel from other law-enforcement agencies, to the scene at the west end of Lake Cachuma, where the woman was reported to be down by the shoreline.

She was reportedly on the phone to her therapist and alternately holding and putting down the gun, according to radio traffic.

The road leading into the vista point was blocked off, and the public was advised to avoid the area.

County parks rangers also reportedly directed boaters on the lake away from the area.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the woman was taken into custody without incident, according to radio traffic.

She was being taken by boat to the lake marina, where she was to be examined by AMR paramedics.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Click here for suicide prevention information and resources that are available 24/7.

The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 1.800.273.8255, and the Santa Barbara County 24-hour, toll-free hotline is 1.800.400.1572.

