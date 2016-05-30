Deputies Respond to Man With Crossbow in Vandenberg Village

Sheriff’s deputies converged on a neighborhood near Lompoc on Sunday after a man was seen walking in the area with a crossbow and a knife.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., a citizen called 9-1-1 to report the man on the 600 block of Carina Drive in Vandenberg Village, said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“When they arrived, they observed 45-year-old Daniel Donnelly of Lompoc acting in an agitated state,” Hoover said. “When he saw deputies, he retreated into the residence where he was staying on Carina.”

A perimeter was established, and a short time later Donnelly was seen jumping a fence into a backyard on the 600 block of Moonglow road, Hoover said.

Deputies held Donnelly at gunpoint, Hoover said, and he surrendered and was taken into custody after a 10-minute standoff.

Donnelly was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of for obstructing/resisting a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia, Hoover said.

