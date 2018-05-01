Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:19 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Search Leads to Arrest of Carpinteria Car-Theft Suspects

Authorities say vehicle found at 7-Eleven was taken during residential burglary in Ventura

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 2:10 p.m. | January 12, 2015 | 5:32 p.m.

Martin Trujillo

Two suspects were in custody Monday night after a search in Carpinteria prompted by the discovery of a stolen vehicle that had been abandoned with a shotgun inside.

Martin Trujillo, 30, and Anthony Gomez, 35, both documented gang members from Ventura, were arrested on Monday night in connection with a residential burglary and auto theft that occurred in Ventura last week, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Trujillo was booked on charges of felony resisting with injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Gomez was booked on charges of resisting arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Both men are also charged with a criminal gang enhancement, Hoover said.

At about 4 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies found a gray Honda Accord that had been stolen during a residential burglary last week.

The vehicle was parked at the 7-Eleven in the 4400 block of Via Real, Hoover said, and while more deputies were being called to the scene, two men emerged from the store and fled the scene.

Deputies, Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit and two Sheriff’s K-9 Units searched the area for more than an hour, Hoover said.

At about 5:45 p.m., a resident living in the 4500 block of Carpinteria Avenue called to report that two suspicious men requested to use her phone, and were located shortly after in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Anthony Gomez

"During the process of apprehending the suspects and taking them into custody, Trujillo was injured by a K-9 and a deputy received minor injuries as well," Hoover said.

Inside the stolen vehicle, deputies found items from the residential burglary in Ventura, including a shotgun, and the Ventura Police Department is conducting an investigation.

Additional charges against the suspects are pending.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 