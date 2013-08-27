Deputies Searching for Suspect in Robbery of Goleta Pharmacy

Sheriff's Department says the man displayed a handgun and demanded a list of prescription medications

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a Goleta pharmacy for prescription medications Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred just before 1 p.m. at Walgreens at 5900 Calle Real, when a man walked into the store, up to the pharmacy consultation window and handed staff a note demanding a list of prescription medications, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Hoover said the man displayed a handgun in his waistband, and "the employee turned over an undisclosed amount of prescription medication and the suspect walked out on foot."

Sheriff’s deputies responded along with Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Copter One and searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

The man was captured on store surveillance cameras and is described as Hispanic, in his early 20s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds.

"He was wearing a black baseball cap, aviator sunglass, a green plaid shirt, khaki pants and a dark jacket," Hoover said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime should call the Sheriff's Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805.681.4150 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

