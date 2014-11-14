Deputies Search for Suspicious Subjects Near Santa Maria

Sheriff’s deputies searched for a suspicious person in the Tanglewood area near Santa Maria Friday morning and placed the Arellanes Junior High School on lockdown as a precaution, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Early Friday morning, there was a report of two suspicious subjects with flashlights looking into vehicles, who may have been in the process of committing auto burglaries, in the area of Sherwood Drive and Satinwood Road, Hoover said.

Around 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area and located a male matching the description of one of the suspects, who was then arrested on multiple charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, providing a false name and resisting arrest, she said.

Around 9:40 a.m., deputies received a report that a suspect was in the 3500 block of Pinewood Drive. There was some concern the suspect may also be armed, so the Sheriff’s Office placed the nearby school on a “precautionary lockdown” during the search, Hoover said.

As of 10:40 a.m., deputies lifted the lockdown and the suspect was not located.

